Tiger Woods Investigators Determine Cause of Crash, But Will Not Release Their Findings

The cause of Tiger Woods' car crash has been determined, but will not be shared with the public. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed on Wednesday that the investigation into Woods' February crash has been completed, but declined to shared its findings due to "privacy issues."

"A cause has been determined. The investigation has concluded," he said. "However, we have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel... There's some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation, so we are going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we'll be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident."

"We have all the contents of the black box. We've got everything," Villanueva added of the data recorder, which L.A. County Sheriff's Deputy Johann Schloegl previously said he believed would "explain how/why the collision occurred."

"It's completed, sign, sealed, and delivered," Villanueva continued. "However, we can’t release it without the permission of the people involved in the collision."

While Villanueva, who previously said that criminal charges stemming from the accident were unlikely, wouldn't share the cause of the crash, he did confirm that "it still remains an accident."

"You know, you have an accident or you have a deliberate accident. It's an accident," he said. "We're reaching out to Tiger Woods to be able to release the report itself. Nothing has changed from what we know and what we learned throughout the course of the investigation. Everything we did turned out to be accurate."

On Feb. 23, the 45-year-old golfer was found unconscious after crashing his SUV in the Palos Verdes area of Los Angeles, authorities stated in court documents obtained by multiple news outlets last month.

Woods suffered major damage to his right leg during the crash, and was rushed to the hospital where he underwent a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle.

According to the affidavit, Woods told deputies both at the scene of the crash and at the hospital that he did not know how the crash occurred and did not remember driving.

Less than a month after the incident, Woods took to Twitter to share that he was back home and working on "getting stronger every day."

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," he said in part. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks."