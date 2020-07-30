TIFF's 2020 Lineup Includes Directorial Debuts From Halle Berry and Regina King

Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures, and while TIFF will look a bit different this year -- featuring drive-in screenings and virtual red carpets -- the film festival is not skimping on its usual star power amid the ongoing pandemic.
"The names you already know are doing brand new things this year, and there's a whole crop of exciting new names to discover," said TIFF artistic director and co-head, Cameron Bailey.
The 45th Toronto International Film Festival will open on Sept. 10 with Spike Lee's concert film, David Byrne's American Utopia, and run through Sept. 19, capped off with a closing night presentation of director Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy.
In between, the lineup includes Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, Concrete Cowboy, starring Idris Elba, and Amonite, starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, with directorial debuts from Halle Berry (Bruised), Viggo Mortensen (Falling) and Regina King (One Night in Miami).
Ahead of its TIFF debut, One Night in Miami has been bought up by Amazon Studios. "Regina King is a force of nature -- mastering her craft in front of the camera as we've seen in her extensive body of work, and now taking her talent behind the camera," Amazon's Jennifer Salke said in a statement.
See TIFF's feature film lineup below:
180 Degree Rule, Farnoosh Samadi
76 Days Hao Wu, Anonymous & Weixi Chen
Ammonite, Francis Lee
Another Round (Druk), Thomas Vinterberg
Bandar Band, Manijeh Hekmat
Beans, Tracey Deer
Beginning (Dasatskisi), Dea Kulumbegashvili
The Best is Yet to Come (Bu Zhi Bu Xiu), Wang Jing
Bruised, Halle Berry
City Hall, Frederick Wiseman
Concrete Cowboy, Ricky Staub
David Byrne's American Utopia, Spike Lee
The Disciple, Chaitanya Tamhane
Enemies of the State, Sonia Kennebeck
Falling, Viggo Mortensen
The Father, Florian Zeller
Fauna, Nicolás Peredaa
Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds, Werner Herzog & Clive Oppenheimer
Gaza mon amour, Tarzan Nasser & Arab Nasser
Get the Hell Out (Tao Chu Li Fa Yuan), I-Fan Wang
Good Joe Bell, Reinaldo Marcus Green
I Care A Lot, J Blakeson
Inconvenient Indian, Michelle Latimer
The Inheritance, Ephraim Asili
Lift Like a Girl (Ash Ya Captain), Mayye Zayed
Limbo, Ben Sharrock
Memory House (Casa de Antiguidades), João Paulo Miranda Maria
MLK/FBI, Sam Pollard
The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel, Joel Bakan, Jennifer Abbott
New Order (Nuevo orden), Michel Franco
Night of the Kings (La Nuit des Rois), Philippe Lacôte
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
No Ordinary Man, Aisling Chin-Yee & Chase Joynt
Notturno, Gianfranco Rosi
One Night in Miami, Regina King
Penguin Bloom, Glendyn Ivin
Pieces of a Woman, Kornél Mundruczó
Preparations to Be Together For an Unknown Period of Time (Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre), Lili Horvát
Quo Vadis, Aïda?, Jasmila Žbanić
Shadow In The Cloud, Roseanne Liang
Shiva Baby, Emma Seligman
Spring Blossom, Suzanne Lindon
A Suitable Boy, Mira Nair
Summer of 85 (Été 85), François Ozon
The Third Day, Felix Barrett & Dennis Kelly
Trickster, Michelle Latimer
True Mothers (Asa Ga Kuru), Naomi Kawase
Under the Open Sky (Subarashiki Sekai), Miwa Nishikawa
Violation, Madeleine Sims-Fewer & Dusty Mancinelli
Wildfire, Cathy Brady
