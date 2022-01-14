Tiffany Haddish Is Arrested for a DUI in Georgia

Tiffany Haddish has been arrested for a DUI.

The 42-year-old comedian was arrested in Georgia on Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Peachtree City Police Department confirms to ET.

"At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Jan, 14, 2022, Peachtree City Police Officers responded to a 911 call regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on Hwy 74. While en route, an officer observed a vehicle matching the description and ultimately conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into the yard of a residence and made contact with the driver," the Peachtree City PD tells ET. "Subsequent investigation led to Ms. Tiffany Haddish being arrested for Driving Under the Influence. She was transported to the Fayette County Jail without incident."

According to TMZ, the Girls Trip star reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, was detained and in police custody for a few hours. The outlet, which also has her smiling mug shot, notes that she posted a $1,666 bond and was out of jail around 6:30 a.m.

Just two days earlier, Haddish -- who's in Atlanta shooting The Haunted Mansion -- shared a video she watches whenever she feels sad.

"When ever I feel sad I watch this video, it always cheers me up. Gives a whole other meaning to Turtle Power. #HeReady! I watched this video like 20 times today," she captioned the post, which came after two heartbreaking tributes dedicated to Carl Craig and Bob Saget, who recently died. She also lost her dog of 13 years.

ET had just spoken with Haddish on Thursday while she was promoting her new Apple TV+ series, The Afterparty. Aside from joking about looking for a new boyfriend after her split from Common and possibly hosting the Oscars, Haddish also got emotional talking about the late Full House star.

"I’m going through some things over here," Haddish told ET via Zoom. "My personal life is in shambles. This year people are like, 'Happy New Year!' I'm like, no, neutral New Year. I'm gonna be neutral in the year."

"That man," referencing Saget, she continued. "He taught me so much. I met him when I was 16 at the Laugh Factory Comedy Camp. He was always encouraging and kind."

"You know when you watch TV shows and you're like, 'I wish I had a dad like that?' He became like this -- he was instantly like a father figure to me," she said. "Around the time I turned to like, 21, he shifted from a father figure-type to, like, a big brother. He'd be like, 'All right, let’s go out.' He would send me messages and tell me he was proud of me."