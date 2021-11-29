Tiffany Haddish and Common Have Split After a Year Together

Tiffany Haddish and Common are going their separate ways after a year together. A source tells People that the couple's split is due to busy schedules and a lack of opportunity to be together.

"They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship," the source says.

Haddish confirmed the two were a couple on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast back in August 2020, joking that she and the 49-year-old bald rapper/actor were "twins now" after she shaved her head the month before.

Haddish and Common first met while filming the 2019 movie The Kitchen, but she insisted that there "wasn't anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else" at the time.

Then in April, the two went on a virtual Bumble date while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, and sparks started to fly. A few months later, they were seen at a Black Lives Matter protest together.

"And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we've been f**king," she quipped.

That same month, Common gushed over the actress and comedian to guest host Elaine Welteroth during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

"She's a wonderful woman, a queen and just a beautiful person, man," Common said. "You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I'm happy."

The pair have been a fan favorite on social media for being very open about their relationship. In September, Haddish told ET that even when they argued, their disagreements were filled with laughter.

"We don't really argue. When we argue, it's kind of hilarious, I think. Like we laugh a lot. In our disagreements, there's a lot of laughter. But he hears me though. Like some guys would be like, 'Oh, she's just joking.' But I'm serious. But I might sugarcoat things. I put a little syrup with a little seasoning on it. I'm blunt, but it's with a little seasoning. So if I don't like something, I'll make it very clear that I don't like it, but I do it in a way that's not, like, offensive or, like, I'm not trying to hurt his feelings. I care about his feelings," Haddish shared.

