Tia Mowry Reunites With 'The Game' Stars Pooch Hall and Wendy Raquel Robinson for Secret Project

Tia Mowry is up to something, and she's bringing her former co-stars from The Game with her!

The Family Reunion star recently posted a photo on her Instagram page, posing playfully with Pooch Hall and Wendy Raquel Robinson. "Some of the Game fam reunited!! Can’t wait to share what we were up to!" she captioned the three-photo slide.

Mowry starred on the sports drama alongside the other two when it originally aired on The CW from 2006 to 2009, before BET resurrected it from 2011 to 2015. When Paramount+ revived the series to bring long-standing fans a fresh look at their favorite show, Mowry wasn't attached to the new installment as a star or a guest.

Robinson reprised her role as sports agent Tasha Mack, and Hall made special appearances in his role as Derwin Davis.

In September, Mowry revealed that she officially wouldn't reprise her role as Melanie "Med School" Davis for the revival. But with her Netflix series coming to an end, the possibility of the actress returning to her long-running series is back. When ET asked the star about returning to the role at the 2021 EBONY Power 100 ceremony, Mowry said, "Never say never."

"You know what's so funny? Never say never. I mean, as it stands for right now, we aren’t in any talks or communication about me coming back to the show," she explained. "I know it seems kind of weird, because I'm like, the only one, but you know, Melanie, I loved playing that character, and if everything works out, and if everything works out the way that it should, then who knows, I might be on the show."

"And I will say this, if you guys want me on the show, continue to press, press, press the network and we'll see," she added.

Although Mowry didn't say whether this mini-reunion is connected to the Paramount+ revival -- which was recently renewed for season 2 -- fans can be hopeful! Either way, it's good to see the gang back together again.

