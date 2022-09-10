'Thunderbolts' Reveals Florence Pugh, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and More Returning During D23

Thunderbolts are a go! Marvel officially confirmed cast members from the villain team-up at Disney's D23 Expo on Saturday.

Returning to the MCU are Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Hall as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster as well as David Harbor as Red Guardian.

The film directed by Jake Schreier will also see Sebastian Stan reprising his longtime role as the Winter Soldier after he and Anthony Mackie most recently starred in their own Disney+ spinoff, Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Marvel president Kevin Feige confirmed the Thunderbolts team-up at San Diego Comic-Con in July, as he introduced Marvel's Phase 5 slate of film and streaming projects. The Thunderbolts film will cap off the Phase 5 slate, with a planned release date on July 26, 2024.

Previous MCU projects have had fans speculating about other possible members, including Daniel Brühl's Baron Zemo and Tim Roth's Abomination.