'Three Months': Watch Troye Sivan in the Exclusive Trailer for the Coming-of-Age Dramedy

After supporting roles in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Boy Erased, music sensation Troye Sivan is stepping into the lead with the heartfelt, coming-of-age dramedy Three Months, from writer and director Jared Frieder and the producers behind Juno and Up in the Air.

ET has the exclusive first look at the trailer, which shows Sivan as Caleb, a South Florida teen about to graduate from high school who’s just learned he’s been exposed to HIV. Despite his life being put on pause as he waits three months for his test results, Caleb manages to find love in an unexpected place.

“At its core, it’s a film about dismantling the shame around HIV and showing that it’s no longer a death sentence in our modern world with access to healthcare,” Frieder shared in a statement about the film, adding, “It’s about a kid coming of age and realizing that the very things that make him different also make him indispensable and worthy of love. And perhaps most of all, it’s about what it’s like to wait.”

In addition to Sivan, who also wrote two new songs for the film, Three Months stars Viveik Kalra (Blinded by the Light), Emmy nominee Brianne Tju (Light as a Feather), Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn, Judy Greer, Broadway star Javier Munoz, Oscar winner Louis Gossett, Jr. and Amy Landecker (Transparent).

Paramount+

Sivan, who also has been cast opposite The Weeknd in the upcoming HBO series The Idol, can also be seen in Rihanna’s 2021 star-studded and inclusive fashion show, Savage X Fenty Vol. 3.

Speaking with ET in September, Sivan explained why the moment was so important to him. “I think, as someone who struggled with my sexuality when I was younger and body image later in life, it’s so, so important,” he said. “It’s cool to get everyone together and feel really hot and feel really cool. Just to celebrate that humanity is really nice.”

And with Three Months, he’ll be able to celebrate humanity in a different kind of way, bringing the story about a queer teenager finding love to the masses while also dealing with something that’s plagued the LGBTQ community for decades.

“[Three Months] is a movie we made against all odds throughout a global pandemic,” Sivan wrote on Instagram, adding, “I care about it a lot. Can’t wait for you to meet Caleb!”

Three Months debuts Wednesday, Feb. 23 on Paramount+.