'Thor: Love and Thunder': See Natalie Portman Wield Mjolnir as Mighty Thor in First Teaser

Marvel shared the first teaser and poster for Thor: Love and Thunder on Monday, reminding fans that even the God of Thunder questions his purpose from time to time.

"My superhero-ing days are over," Chris Hemsworth's Avenger declares in the new preview, as fans see him bidding farewell to the Guardians of the Galaxy and embarking on a journey of self-discovery. "I need to figure out exactly who I am."

But what if there is another warrior who could prove just as worthy? Perhaps even... mightier?

The final seconds of the clip preview a reveal nearly three years in the making as Natalie Portman returns, reprising her role as Jane Foster and wielding Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, as the comic-canon variation, Mighty Thor.

The teaser also shares a look at Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, looking slightly bored in her role as the King of New Asgard, as well as director Taika Waititi returning as Thor's rocky pal, Korg. And, there's a quick glimpse of MCU newcomer Russell Crowe as Zeus -- though Christian Bale's new villain, Gorr the God Butcher, is nowhere to be seen just yet.

Watch the full teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder below:

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder arrives only in theaters July 8. ❤️ + ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/cbs8aKiC5O — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 18, 2022

Hemsworth also shared the trailer on his Instagram page, writing that Thor: Love and Thunder has "all the feels of a classic Thor adventure. Big, loud and Crazy and full of heart. You’ll laugh you’ll cry, then you’ll laugh so much you’ll cry some more!!"

The fourth installment in the Thor franchise was announced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the way back at Comic-Con 2019, with Waititi revealing that Portman would be assuming the God of Thunder's powers and wielding the hammer of Thor in the new installment. He later told ET that his second Thor go-around will be even more "crazy" than Thor: Ragnarok.

"If you take Ragnarok, which I feel was a very outlandish and big, bombastic film, we're trying double down on everything we did with that and create something that is even more crazy and even more of a big adventure," he said.

Thor: Love and Thunder is in theaters July 8.