Thomas Roberts Announced as Host of 'DailyMailTV' Show

Thomas Roberts is the new host of season 4 of DailyMailTV, replacing longtime anchor Jesse Palmer. Roberts confirmed the news Friday, tweeting that his new position begins Sept. 7.

"After 25 amazing years in TV News, whether as an anchor or correspondent, I've had some pretty incredible 'career firsts!' But this is the first time I've ever been this excited to START & just get to work, especially now!" he tweeted. "2020 a year with so much happening from the #Coronavirus #pandemic to the upcoming #2020Election."

"I’m looking forward to joining this talented team. A reunion with true pros, friends like @alicialquarles & more...I really hope you’ll join us each day," he added.

Roberts had been the evening news anchor at WGCL-TV (CBS46) in Atlanta. He also served as an anchor and reporter for MSNBC, Today and NBC Nightly News.

Palmer, meanwhile, hosted the first three seasons of the talk show. Carla Pennington, executive producer of DailyMailTV, said in a statement to Daily Mail, which was first to report the news, "We'd like to thank Jesse for his contribution to DailyMailTV over the past three seasons. We wish him all the very best for his future endeavors."