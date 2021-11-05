'This Is Us' Star Susan Kelechi Watson Reveals She Co-Wrote a Season 6 Episode: 'Baby Takes Her 1st Steps'

Susan Kelechi Watson is dusting off her writing skills for the final season of This Is Us! On Thursday, the 39-year-old actress took to Instagram to celebrate her new title as a writer for an upcoming episode of the NBC show's sixth season.

Watson, who plays Beth Pearson on the show, shared a photo of a script for the season's sixth episode, which she co-wrote with Eboni Freeman. The episode will be part two of the Beth-focused standalone episode from season 3, "Our Little Island Girl."

"Today baby takes her 1st steps. Episode 606 starts filming today," the actress captioned the post. "Couldn't have done this without my fabulous co parent @ebonifreeman who also wrote 'Our Little Island Girl' part 1. She is Queen."

Watson also gave "the biggest shout out" to series creator Dan Fogelman, whom she credited for giving her the opportunity to co-write the episode.

"And the biggest shout out to Sir Daniel Fogelman who called me up and said, 'I know you wanna write ... wanna write this episode?' " she shared. "I meannnn. Dan, no words, only emojis 🙌🏽💯🙌🏽💯☝🏽💯!"

Watson received support messages from fans and friends alike, including members of her work-family from This Is Us. Chrissy Metz, who is also co-writing an episode for the season, responded to the post by writing, "Ahhh!"

Filming on the show's sixth season began in September, with members of the cast and creative team taking to social media to commemorate kick-starting production on the final 16 episodes of the NBC drama.

"Mom and Dad. Day 1, season 6 in the can. Here we go….," Mandy Moore captioned her on-set Instagram photo with co-star Milo Ventimiglia.

Later that month, Moore opened up about what shooting the last season had been like so far.

"It's already tears. Tears for the material and tears for the fact that we're leaving this family," she told ET. "This family is disbanding. But we have many, many months and episodes to shoot."

This Is Us returns midseason in 2022 on NBC.