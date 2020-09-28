This 6-Piece Kitchen Prep Set Is 50% Off at Zwilling

There's something thrilling about getting a new set of kitchen tools, and right now there are incredible savings on just about every piece of cutlery and cookware imaginable at Zwilling.

We've zeroed in on the stunning Henckels Forged Accent 6-Piece Prep Set, which includes a 3.5-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 5.5-inch prep knife, a cutting board, sturdy kitchen shears and a handheld sharpener to keep those blades in top-notch shape. Normally $99.99, it's on sale through Oct. 9 for just $49.99. And while it certainly makes a great housewarming gift or birthday present for a loved one, this prep set is also an ideal "adult" way to treat yourself.

If you've never heard of Zwilling before, you've at least likely seen their products. The Germany-based knife manufacturer is one of the oldest producers of kitchen knives, scissors, cookware and flatware -- it was founded in 1731 and is still going strong nearly 300 years later. The brand has evolved with the times, with an Instagram feed full of tips for using and caring for your kitchen tools.

Whether you're stocking your kitchen from scratch or want to give a friend a shiny new set of tools, the Henckels Forged Accent 6-Piece Prep Set is a deal you don't want to miss. Shop it below, browse even more deals on Henckels products at Zwilling and then get ready to cut, chop and slice in style.