'The Young and the Restless' Stars on Filming the Show's First Same Sex Wedding (Exclusive)

Teriah is ready to tie the knot! ET's Will Marfuggi was on the set of The Young and the Restless' first same sex wedding, and Cait Fairbanks and Camryn Grimes, the actresses behind Tessa Porter and Mariah Copeland, told ET all about the '70s themed nuptials.

"I know for our fans and the people who followed the Teriah story, it's just everything that they've been waiting for," Grimes teased. "It's everything we've been working towards as actors, and as an onscreen couple, so it's exciting. It's a celebration. That's really the best thing that you can have when you have a same sex couple on television, is just celebrate it and love it."

"Cait and I have always been huge advocates," she added. "Not only do we love these characters, but we love them together and we love how their stories have helped each other out as people. We've been Teriah fans forever. How can you not?"

Fairbanks agreed, telling ET, "I think it's really important to normalize seeing same sex marriage on TV as well. I feel really honored to be a part of it."

Fairbanks additionally noted that, being a part of the show's history, makes her and Grimes "feel like we're a part of something really special."

"That's been the biggest takeaway, I think, for both of us personally, is having people come up and say that they were able to have hard conversations with their family, or able to come out, or inspired them to lead their life in a different way," Grimes said. "It really drives home the impact that representation has and how important it is for people everywhere, of all walks of life."

Representation is especially important to Grimes, as she identifies as bisexual, a fact that, she said, "absolutely" makes the milestone storyline mean more.

"My partner is also bi and that's helped me grow so much. I kind of look back and I'm like, 'Well, of course this is where Mariah went. Did the writers know something before I did?'" she said. "This is huge. I love being a part of our story and I love being a part of this journey. To have this momentous occasion, it's fantastic."

Grimes is also set to tie the knot in real life, a parallel to her character that she called "kind of strange."

"I always wonder if my house is bugged, if the writers are just listening in on things and they're like, 'Oh, that's a good idea,'" she joked. "It's definitely stirring up some feelings and ideas, especially for what I would want to do [for my wedding]."

When it comes to the TV wedding in question, Grimes said of her and Fairbanks' characters, "We've always had this funky style."

"It's so different than some of the other weddings we've seen on the show, where they're really romantic and they're really grand," she said. "This feels funky. This feels fun and just celebratory."

While Grimes was unsure if things will get emotional during the nuptials, Fairbanks admitted, "I cry for everything, so... I probably [won't be able to] help it."

As for what drama may befall Teriah's big day, Fairbanks gave nothing away, only telling ET, "You have to watch and see."

The Young and the Restless episodes featuring Mariah and Tessa's wedding will begin airing May 16 on CBS.