'The Witcher' Trailer: See Henry Cavill's Final Turn as Geralt in Season 3

The Witcher is back as Henry Cavill takes his final turn as Geralt of Rivia in season 3 of the Netflix series. With the new episodes launching in two batches this summer, the streaming platform released a brand new teaser trailer and images, showing fans what's to come before Cavill hands over the lead role to Liam Hemsworth.

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri (Freya Allan) into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it," Netflix revealed.

"Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line -- or risk losing each other forever."

As first reported last fall, The Witcherwas renewed for a fourth season -- but with the surprising news that a new White Wolf would be at the helm of showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's ongoing adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s best-selling book series.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf," Cavill wrote on Instagram at the time.

"As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men," he continued.

Cavill ended his post with some advice for Hemsworth: "Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

Now, six months later, Cavill's final season as the star of The Witcher is here, with the eight-part season debuting in two volumes. The first, which will include episodes 1 through 5, will be released on June 29, while the second batch, with the final three episodes, will debut on Netflix on July 27.

