'The White Lotus' Adds Aubrey Plaza to Season 2

Aubrey Plaza is checking into The White Lotus, ET has confirmed. The former Parks and Recreation star has joined season 2 of the HBO series. The 37-year-old actress will play another hotel guest, Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends.

Her casting follows the previously announced news that Michael Imperioli is joining as Dominic Di Grasso, a man traveling with his elderly father and recent college-graduate son. The former Sopranos star became the first official cast member confirmed as the ensemble for the second season of creator Mike White’s breakout hit comes together.

As previously reported, the six-part social satire followed a group of employees and guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, where their lives overlapped and clashed in unexpected ways. Season 1’s ensemble cast included Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Molly Shannon, Murray Bartlett, Natasha Rothwell, Steve Zahn and Sydney Sweeney.

The second season will leave Hawaii behind as it follows a different group of vacationers and the staff of another White Lotus property, where they will settle in temporarily among its inhabitants.

While Imperioli and Plaza both have been announced by HBO, there is still no official confirmation that Coolidge, who earned critical acclaim for her role as the grieving and troubled hotel guest Tanya McQuoid, will return for another season.

“I have heard that,” Coolidge said in September, before seemingly confirming her return by saying in November, "They haven’t told me what the script is. But I hope I have lots of romance and sex in this next one. I felt like I didn’t get enough of that in the first one.”

Additionally, Sweeney, who played the rebellious daughter named Olivia and is reprising her role as Cassie in season 2 of Euphoria, revealed that she had conversations with the show about possibly returning. However, no other details were shared.

No matter what, she seemed open to whatever direction the creator decides to take things. “I’m just so excited for Mike,” she said at the time. “Mike’s writing is just so much fun and so incredible. And whatever he brings to season 2 will just elevate it even more and be a blast to watch.”