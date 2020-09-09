'The Walking Dead' Ending After Season 11

The Walking Dead is ending.

AMC's zombie apocalypse drama will officially wrap after season 11, which will run through late 2022 and consist of 24 episodes, the network announced Wednesday. Earlier this summer, The Walking Dead received an extended season 10 order of six episodes to air early next year, bringing the total remaining episode count to 30.

But this won't be the end of The Walking Dead. Far from it actually. A spinoff led by Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) has been greenlit and will launch in 2023, to be run by current Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang.

Additionally, AMC is developing a potential anthology series, Tales of the Walking Dead, with Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead universe. The project would focus "individual episodes or arcs of episodes on new or existing characters, backstories or other standalone experiences."

AMC says that it is also developing additional projects with Gimple set within the universe.

“It's been 10 years ‘gone bye;’ what lies ahead are two more to come and stories and stories to tell beyond that,” Gimple said in a statement on Wednesday. “What’s clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic -- and supported by the best fans in the world. We have a lot of thrilling story left to tell on TWD, and then, this end will be a beginning of more Walking Dead -- brand new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices, and new mythologies. This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives.”

“I look forward to digging in with our brilliant writers, producers, directors, cast and crew to bring this epic final chapter of Robert Kirkman’s story to life for our fans over the next two years,” Kang said. “The Walking Dead flagship series has been my creative home for a decade and so it’s bittersweet to bring it to an end, but I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol. Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career and I’m thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together.”

McBride and Reedus also shared their sentiments on continuing their Walking Dead journey with the new Daryl-Carol spinoff.

“Of course, I’ve always enjoyed working so closely with Norman throughout these many seasons. In playing Carol, and as a viewer of the show, I’ve also long been intrigued with Daryl and Carol, and by what so early on between them, even then, felt somehow bound,” McBride said. "Their shared history is long, and each’s own personal fight to survive, even longer -- the more obvious aspect of what has kept them close and loyal. But there is also a rather mysterious aspect to their fondness for one another that I enjoy, and their playfulness when the world permits. I’m very curious! Angela has a way of shaking things up in great and unexpected ways. She’s like a kid playing with the dimmer switch! I’m very excited!”

“I feel incredibly honored to be a part of The Walking Dead. This show changed my life and career and everyone involved has truly been a family for me over the last decade. I’m thankful for AMC’s love and support and know there’s so much more story to tell and so much more to bring the best fans in the world. Daryl’s relationship with Carol has always been my favorite relationship on the show (sorry Rick),” Reedus said. “I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can’t wait to see where their ride goes from here.”

The Walking Dead debuted on Halloween in 2010 as the No. 1 cable series launch of all time, which was later surpassed by the prequel Fear the Walking Dead, Better Call Saul and Into the Badlands, and is the most-watched series in cable history.

The Walking Dead spawned two spinoffs, Fear the Walking Dead and the upcoming The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and will also welcome back Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes in a standalone film.

