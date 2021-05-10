'The Voice': Watch the Top 17 Live Performances and Vote for Your Favorites!

It's time for the live shows on The Voice season 20 -- and that means it's time for fans to vote!

Monday's show kicked off this season's live performances, which means coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas are done sending people home. After narrowing their teams down to their top four singers -- plus the winner of this season's 4-Way Knockout -- the decision is out of their hands.

Viewer voting will determine which of the Top 17 singers will get to move on to the Top 9 and then to the finals and eventually compete for the season 20 crown. Fans can vote for their favorite singer, and for Tuesday's Instant Save, by using The Voice's official app, or on NBC.com/VoiceVote.

Here's a look at Monday's performances from each team. Vote now for your favorites to make it into the Top 9!

TEAM KELLY

Corey Ward - "Bruises"

Gihanna Zoe - "Always Remember Us This Way"

Zae Romeo - "When I Look At You"

Kenzie Wheeler - "Red Dirt Road"

TEAM LEGEND

Ryleigh Modig - "Drivers License"

Zania Alaké - "Dangerous Woman"

Pia Renee - "Need U Bad"

Victor Solomon - "I Wish"

TEAM NICK

Dana Monique - "Free Your Mind"

Andrew Marshall - "Put Your Records On"

Jose Figueroa Jr. - "Talking to the Moon"

Devan Blake Jones - "Shape of My Heart"

Rachel Mac - "Rainbow"

TEAM BLAKE

Jordan Matthew Young - "Gold Dust Woman"

Anna Grace - "Let Her Go"

Pete Mroz - "We Belong"

Cam Anthony - "Take Me to Church"

In addition to their coaches, the season 20 contestants have also had the help of their Mega Mentor: rap legend Snoop Dogg! ET spoke with Snoop while he worked with singers during the Knockout rounds, and the legendary rapper shared how excited he was to help coach the teams and impart his own experiences on the up-and-coming stars. But, while he had thoughts on each of the season 20 coaches, Snoop wasn't playing favorites!

"It's hard to say which team that I like working with the best, because there's so much talent inside of each team," he marveled. "Each team has some unique singers and some unique artists that could possibly make it past the show. I know only one person's gonna win, but it seems like there's about six or seven record deals up in here."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 20 in the video below!