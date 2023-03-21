'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Chance the Rapper Tries to Avoid Kelly Clarkson's 'Bad Side' (Exclusive)

The teams are filling up on season 23 of The Voice, but that didn't stop 20-year-old NariYella from getting a four-chair turn!

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's Blind Auditions, the coaches are wowed by the young singer from Pennsylvania, who takes the stage with a powerful performance of "One Night Only" from Dreamgirls that has all four coaches clamoring for her to join their squad.

"You were so comfortable up there," Niall Horan marvels. "It felt like you've been doing it for years and years and years."

"It's actually shocking how powerful you are," Blake Shelton notes. "Anyone who can be that open and connected to the moment, those are the artists that make it all the way."

"That kind of passion is what it takes to win a show like this," Kelly Clarkson agrees.

When it comes to Chance the Rapper's turn, however, he takes a swing and a miss at the other coaches' musical theater knowledge.

"These folks don't even know that song, so..." he begins, before getting cut off by both Blake and Kelly. Blake, impressively, correctly names two former Dreamgirls stars, in Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer Holliday, but that's not enough for Kelly, who starts belting out the track.

"I've literally covered that song!" she retorts. "You don't know me!"

"I don't want to get on Kelly's bad side," Chance cringes, putting his hands in the air.

Watch NariYella's full audition below and tune in on Tuesday to see which team she picks!

ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for The Cowboy's last go-round.

"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."

However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.

"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."

As for the show's new coaches, Niall and Chance said they were ready to put in the work against the Team Blake dynasty.

"It's been awesome," Chance said of joining the show. "Kelly's very, very sweet, very nice to me. And Blake is... here."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET.