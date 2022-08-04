'The Voice' Season 22 Promo: Camila Cabello Is Welcomed With an 'Anonymous' Letter

Camila Cabello is joining The Voice as the NBC singing competition's newest coach -- but it seems like not everyone at the show is giving her the same warm welcome!

In a fun new promo for the show's upcoming 22nd season, Camila is surveying her welcome gifts backstage when she uncovers an anonymous note, pasted together from magazine cutouts.

"You are going to lose so bad," she reads, as an ominous, horror movie theme plays in the background.

"Who would send that?" asks Gwen Stefani, who is returning for season 22 after a few seasons away. But she might not have to look too far for the answer.

"I can't believe you got that anonymous letter," Blake Shelton answers coyly, as returning coach John Legend reveals that he also received a threatening note.

The answer is revealed at the end of the promo, when Voice host Carson Daly stops by with a handful of hacked-up magazines, pleading with Blake to "stop crafting in my dressing room!"

"Busted," Camila accuses. Watch full the promo below!

Camila has some big shoes to fill as she and Gwen step in for Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande during season 22 -- but she is a former Voice mentor, and she's got plenty of famous friends who have experience in those spinning chairs and can offer great advice!

ET spoke with former Voice coaches Nick Jonas and Shakira at NBC Upfronts back in May, where they were promoting their upcoming competition series, Dancing With Myself. The pair had nothing but positivity when it came to advice for Camila -- except for when it came that troublesome cowboy.

"I would say to her, be careful with Blake Shelton," Shakira teased with a laugh.

"Just ignore him like he's not even there," Nick agreed, while Shakira insisted, "Blake, we love you."

In all seriousness, Nick said Camila is "gonna kill it" as a coach on the singing competition.

"There's nothing like being a part of the Voice family," he raved. "It really is a special group, and they always do such a good job at putting great people together and the energy's always good, so I think she'll have a good time."

Season 22 of The Voicekicks off on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.