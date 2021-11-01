'The Voice' Season 21: How to Vote for the #VoiceComeback Singer

Before The Voice season 21 heads to the live shows next week, one eliminated singer is getting a chance to return to the competition!

In a surprise announcement on Monday, the NBC singing competition announced an exciting new twist -- and a departure from recent seasons' 4-Way Knockout. Instead, each of the season 21 coaches -- Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton -- are picking one singer from their team that was eliminated in either the Battle Rounds or Knockouts and fans will vote on Twitter to see which performer gets to make their return!

To vote, tweet #VoiceComeback along with the first name of your pick for the artist you'd like to see back in the competition. Voting is limited to one vote per artist per Twitter ID, and any tweet that includes multiple valid names will not be counted. Voting is open now, and closes at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Here are the coaches' selections for the season 21 #VoiceComeback!

TEAM ARIANA - Vaughn Mugol

The registered nurse from Beaumont, Texas, was Ari's first-ever chair turn on The Voice, wowing the coaches with his Blind Audition performance of Ed Sheeran's "The A Team," but was eliminated during the Battle Rounds.

TEAM BLAKE - Hailey Green

The 15-year-old football player from St. Martin, Mississippi, got a second chance at The Voice this season -- and even impressed coach Blake Shelton by covering his song, "God's Country" -- but was eliminated in the Knockouts.

TEAM KELLY - Aaron Hines

Aaron got a 4-chair turn from the coaches and harmonized with John Legend during his Blind Audition, but made the surprising choice to join Team Kelly. The San Antonio, Texas, native delivered show-stopping performances of Giveon's "Heartbreak Anniversary" and Tate McRae & Khalid's "working," during his run but was eliminated during the Battle Rounds.

TEAM LEGEND - Samara Brown

Samara Brown, the sister of season 3 Voice contestant Amanda Brown, has had a hard-fought journey in the competition so far. After her stunning Blind Audition -- where Ariana Grande tried and failed to block John Legend from landing her to his team -- she was saved by her coach in the Battle Rounds, only to fall just short in her emotional Knockouts pairing.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.