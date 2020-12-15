'The Voice' Season 19 Finale: The Top 5 Perform -- How to Vote for Your Favorite!

The Voice season 19 finale is here!

Monday's live show features the season's Top 5 performers taking the stage one last time, for a new solo cover song and a performance of a debut single. Gwen Stefani is looking for her first-ever Voice win with 15-year-old crooner Carter Rubin, while John Legend is hoping that music professor John Holiday will impress fans one more time with his incredible range. Kelly Clarkson is ready to sing backup for her fellow Texas-born diva, DeSz, while Blake Shelton has two impressive singer-songwriters vying to add yet another win to his trophy shelf: Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan.

And then it's time to choose the champion! Fans can cast their votes by using The Voice's official app, or on NBC.com/VoiceVote. And, for the first time this season, host Carson Daly explained, viewers can also vote using Google Assistant on their phones or Nest devices: Just say "Hey Google, vote for The Voice."

Check out the finale performances below and cast your vote before the season 19 winner is revealed on Tuesday!

THE TOP FIVE FINALISTS:

Carter Rubin (Team Gwen)

Cover Song: "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus

Original Single: "Up From Here"

John Holiday (Team Legend)

Original Single: "Where Do We Go"

Cover Song: "Halo" by Beyoncé

DeSz (Team Kelly)

Original Single: "Holy Ground"

Cover Song: "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac

Jim Ranger (Team Blake)

Original Single: "Last"

Cover Song: "With a Little Help From My Friends" by Joe Cocker

Ian Flanigan (Team Blake)

Cover Song: "In Color" by Jamey Johnson

Original Single: "Never Learn"

The Voice season 19 finale continues Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.