'The Voice': Nick Jonas and Shakira Offer Advice to New Coach Camila Cabello (Exclusive)

Camila Cabello is the newest coach on The Voice -- NBC announced on Sunday that the singer will be stepping in for Kelly Clarkson during season 22 this fall -- but she's got plenty of famous friends who have experience in those spinning chairs and can offer great advice!

ET spoke with former Voice coaches Nick Jonas and Shakira at NBC Upfronts on Monday, where they were promoting their upcoming competition series, Dancing With Myself. The pair had nothing but positivity when it came to advice for Cabello -- except for when it came to one cowboy in particular.

"I would say to her, be careful with Blake Shelton," Shakira teased with a laugh.

"Just ignore him like he's not even there," Jonas agreed, while Shakira insisted, "Blake, we love you."

In all seriousness, Jonas said Cabello is "gonna kill it" as a mentor on the singing competition.

"There's nothing like being a part of the Voice family," he raved. "It really is a special group, and they always do such a good job at putting great people together and the energy's always good, so I think she'll have a good time."

The pair are having their own fun over on Dancing With Myself, which tasks contestants with performing new, high-energy dance challenges while isolated in their own pods onstage. Dancers have only a short time to learn the routine, add their own flair and then perform for the live audience. Shakira, Jonas and fellow judge Liza Koshy provide instant feedback and encouragement, but, ultimately, it’s the studio audience that decides who is named best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize.

"I think it's a show for everybody, not only for professionals," Shakira shared of the upcoming competition. "Most of the contestants who participated... they just enjoy dancing and want to share their passion for it. They wanna express themselves, and I think this show is gonna be an excellent platform for that."

Jonas agreed, saying, "I think the thing for me that was so special about this was just watching people being given this opportunity to do what they love where the stakes are high. Sure, it's a competition, but it's really just about expressing yourself and having fun, which is really what dance should be."

"As a person that would not consider myself a professional dancer, I think I connected with that the most," he added. "And the chance to connect with Shakira and Liza was great, so I think people will love this show. There's nothing like it on TV."

In addition to their Voice histories, the pair can also now bond over parenthood! Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra recently welcomed a baby girl via surrogate, while Shakira is mom to two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, with longtime partner Gerard Piqué. And it turns out, the singer's boys are just as creative as their mama -- recently helping her come up with a music video concept for her new single with Rauw Alejandro, "Te Felicito."

"I had no idea what I was going to do," Shakira shared. "I asked them to listen to the song and close their eyes, and my little one came up with the idea of the robot and my eldest one came up with the idea of the green fire and i'm like, 'That's it! I got it, I got a video.'"

"I think all kids have this creativity and us adults have to offer them the opportunity to express their ideas and take them seriously," she added of her sons' potential future in the industry. "I do think my kids have some kind of musical talent. I don't know if they're going to be professionals in this business, but if they're musicians, I don't care. I just want them to have music in their lives, because I think it's gonna be companionship down the road."

Dancing With Myself premieres Tuesday, May 31, at 10 p.m. PT/ET on NBC, right after the two-hour season 17 premiere of America's Got Talent, and will also be streaming on Peacock. The Voice is set to return with season 22 this fall.