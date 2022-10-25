'The Voice': John Legend Shares How Daughter Luna Inspired an Epic Team Legend Battle

Married pair Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may have each other to lean on during season 22 of The Voice -- but fellow coach John Legend is also getting a little help from home!

During Tuesday's episode, the final Battle Rounds of the season, John paired up Team Legend's Omar Jose Cardona and Lana Love for an epic performance of "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2, which he revealed was inspired by his six-year-old daughter, Luna.

"As a father of a 6-year-old girl, I'm very familiar," he said with a laugh as his team worked with celeb advisor Jazmine Sullivan. "This one's a classic."

The performance lived up to the hype -- and hopefully impressed Luna, too! -- with Camila Cabello calling it one of her "top two moments of this season" and Blake marveling that the duo even had the time to rehearse the impressive performance to the level they put on stage.

"That would be like, after an eight-month run on Broadway!" he praised.

John also praised the performance, noting that it was a tough call, but ultimately declaring Omar the winner of the Battle. Check out the entire performance below!

ET recently caught up with John at Ralph Lauren's 2023 Spring-Summer fashion show, where he opened up about the recently-announced news that Blake will be exiting The Voice after the current season.

"Well, you know, he's been doing the show for 22 seasons, it'll be 23 when he's done, and you can't do something forever," he said. "We're gonna miss him though. He's been the heart and soul and anchor of the show for a long time, and he's a friend of mine, and I really enjoy working with him."

"We're all gonna miss him," he added.

John is also stepping back from the show's upcoming season, as he takes a break to focus on his growing family and his new album. He and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, are expecting another child, to join Luna and 4-year-old Miles.

"My family's growing, I have a new album out, I'm gonna do a little bit of touring, and so it's probably better that I take a break," he explained. "We took a break last season because we had another show in our slot that the network tried -- and I thought that was gonna happen this season, but it ended up that they wanted us back...but I'll be back on The Voice, just not this coming season."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.