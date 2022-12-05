'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional About Blake Shelton's Reaction to Bryce Leatherwood's Performance

Bryce Leatherwood has been a favorite of his coach, Blake Shelton, all throughout this season of The Voice, but Monday's semifinals performance may have his best yet!

The country singer took the stage alongside his fellow Top 8 performers, and showed off his impressive and faithful rendition of Justin Moore's "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away" that got his coach on his feet and had Blake's wife, Gwen Stefani, tearing up over his emotional reaction.

"It really moved me to see Blake get up and get so excited," Gwen raved. "You're so authentic and classical and old school and everything you want to see in a country artist... You have this crazy sort of star quality and stage presence, and I think America can see that."

Blake agreed, calling his shot, Babe Ruth-style, and pointing Bryce towards next week's season 22 finale, as Gwen brushed away tears.

"You just engaged the army of country music fans that watch this show," Blake raved. "That is the performance and you're the kind of guy they want to represent them on this show."

When ET caught up with the coaches ahead of season 22, John admitted that "everybody's got really good team members" this season, making for some "tough" competition. However, he and Gwen -- returning to the show for the first time since she and Blake tied the knot -- agreed that they're working hard to make sure "The Cowboy" doesn't get to add another trophy to his mantel.

"Blake's losing this season," Gwen teased, with John agreeing, "He's going to lose."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.