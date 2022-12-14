'The Voice' Finale: Blake Shelton Performs With Bodie, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood

When it comes to a season finale of The Voice, Blake Shelton is always a busy man -- and season 22 was no different, with three of Team Blake's performers left among the Top 5 finalists!

Blake took the stage during Tuesday's live show to perform with his "Three Bs": team members Bodie, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood, showcasing each artist's unique styles.

Blake and Bryce kicked things off country-style with a honky-tonk-ready duet of Blake's hit, "Hillbilly Bone."

Then, Blake and newly-17-year-old Brayden Lape teamed up on Alan Jackson's "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow."

Later in the show, Blake paired up with Bodie on his hit "God's Country," perhaps an unexpected choice for the SoCal singer, but Bodie raved in rehearsal, "This song slaps!"

The Cowboy also took the stage to perform alongside fellow country superstar Kane Brown, joining him for a performance of the hit title track from his latest album, Different Man.

Bodie wowed the coaches during Monday's live finale with his powerful performance of "Gratitude" by Brandon Lake -- dedicated to his three kids -- that moved Gwen Stefani to tears.

"I'm choking on my tears over here," she said as Daly asked for her thoughts on the powerful performance. "You have a superpower behind you, it's a truth. I think it comes from your pure faith that you have...I can't even speak right now, that was so beautiful."

John Legend agreed, praising Bodie as a "leader" and noting, "Whatever you want to do, you have that in you."

As for his coach, Blake was also left short for words, but called Bodie's finale performance, "One of the most moving performances I've seen in a long time on this show."

The Voice will return for Blake's 23rd and final season in 2023!