'The Voice' Contestant Chavon Rodgers Says He Didn't Intentionally Snub Ariana Grande's Hug

Ariana Grande had an emotional night on Monday, as The Voice kicked off the season 21 Battle Rounds -- but did she also get snubbed by one of her own teammates?

Following the impressive battle between Chavon Rodgers and David Vogel, who performed a rocking collaboration on Fall Out Boy's "Sugar, We're Goin Down," Ari was faced with the difficult choice. "This is so unimaginably hard for me," she said of picking which of her singers got to continue on to the Knockout Rounds. "I love and care about you both and you're both so talented."

After her emotional deliberation, Ari picked David as the winner of the battle, which meant the end of the line for Chavon.

"Thank you so much for seeing something in me and taking me along for this ride," the singer said graciously, thanking his coach. "I love you, and I'm very appreciative."

However, when the Tulsa, Oklahoma, singer stepped off the stage, he walked right past Ari, who was waiting with open arms to give him a hug!

Thankfully, Kelly Clarkson didn't leave Ari hanging for long, rushing over to comfort her. "He didn't see you!" Kelly insisted, though Ari wasn't so sure.

Chavon later took to his Instagram Story to set the record straight, writing, "Hey guys! Just wanted to clear something up. I totally did not see Ariana getting up to hug me."

"I had my eyes down and was headed offstage after I was able to thank her for everything!" he continued. "When I got backstage, a producer told me what happened and I was devastated. Ariana is so amazing and I am so grateful to her for everything. I love her so so much."

Chavon Rodgers sets the record straight after dodging a hug from Ariana Grande after being sent home from #TheVoice:



“I had my eyes down and was headed offstage…Ariana is so amazing and I’m so grateful to her for everything. I love her so much.” pic.twitter.com/8H58lPiyFA — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 12, 2021

He also sent a message to Ari in an Instagram post about his time on the singing competition, writing in part, "I am so sorry I'm blind. I will make up for that hug I missed the first chance I get."

And there seems to be no hard feelings from his coach, who commented on the post, "LOVE YOU. Holding you to it. :) You were absolutely incredible!"

