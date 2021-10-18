'The Voice': Carson Peters and Vince Sherman's Battle Has the Coaches Going Country!

Things got a little country during week 2 of The Voice's season 21 Battle Rounds, and even new coach Ariana Grande was ready for a yee-haw!

Team Blake's Carson Peters and Clint Sherman teamed up on the twangy tune, performing Vince Gill's "Don't Let Our Love Start Slipping Away," and wowed the coaches with their harmonies and tone.

"That was one of my favorite performances so far, I loved it so much!" Ari raved. "I’m about to start yee-hawing up in here."

"You both sang that so well," she added, noting that she had to appreciate all of the country voices on the show after "hanging out with Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson."

When fellow coach John Legend felt a little left out, Ari added with a laugh, "And John! Johnny ‘Yee-Haw’ Legend!"

While Ari was leaning towards Carson as the winner of the Battle, Kelly and John said they felt like Clint stepped up to deliver the win.

"Clint you were so confident, your tone sounded so rich and powerful," John raved. "I felt like you won this battle."

And while Kelly remarked that Carson looked "like a country Patrick Swayze" and was "an incredibly gifted talent," she was also leaning towards Clint. "You were the shocker for me," she added, praising his tone.

However, it was Blake's decision to make, and the usually sarcastic coach took an earnest moment to thank his singers for working so hard on their performance.

“People don’t normally cover Vince Gill songs,” Blake noted. "I saw two totally different things than I thought I would, and I loved both of them. You guys stepped up to the plate."

Ultimately, Carson was crowned the winner of the battle and Blake remains the king of the cowboys!

As the Battle Rounds continue, check out ET's complete roundup of the season 21 team rosters to follow along with your favorites.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.