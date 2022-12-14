'The Voice': Bodie Talks Working With Blake Shelton and Releasing New Music (Exclusive)

Bodie may not have been crowned The Voice's season 22 champion on Tuesday, but he still feels like he's walking away a winner!

"I'm feeling so good... The goal from the beginning was to turn a chair and make it to the finale," he shared with ET's Cassie DiLaura on the red carpet after Tuesday's live finale, where Bodie's teammate, country singer Bryce Leatherwood, was named the winner.

"I'm very grateful to Bryce and Brayden [Lape] for doing this journey with me," Bodie added of his fellow Team Blake performers. "The 3 Bs, making it all the way to the finale -- we all got what we wanted, I think. So I'm really, really thankful."

And there will be no slowing down when it comes to the 29-year-old California native's music career, as he told ET, "My manager's blowing up my phone right now, we're ready to go!"

"I got some awesome songs written, ready to go, awesome show, incredible band," he shared. "We're ready to just hit it hard and show America why they believed in me, 'cause I got a lot of stuff to prove still."

For now though, he added, he can't wait to take a quick pause to celebrate the holidays with his wife and three children.

"I'm so ready," he raved. "I've got a 5-year-old, a 4-year-old, and a 2-year-old, and we're just now creating the traditions and the memories as a family."

That family bond, Bodie noted, is one of the things that helped him get to know coach Blake Shelton over the course of the season, and the singer couldn't have higher praise for his coach.

"We just connect on that level, 'cause he's a really considerate and down-to-earth guy," he shared. "We clicked off the bat just based off our love for family and similar values."

The Voice will return for Blake's 23rd and final season in 2023!