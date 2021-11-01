'The Voice': Blake Shelton Looks Back at Past Relationships That 'Seemed Like They Would Work on Paper'

Blake Shelton is no stranger to singing about heartbreak, and he's also had his share of inspiration in that area.

On Monday's The Voice, the country star and Knockout Rounds Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran were working with Team Blake singer Lana Scott as she prepared for her performance of Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams," which led to a candid discussion about how sometimes love doesn't work out the way you thought it would.

Lana confessed to Blake and Ed that she felt connected to the song as she's "newly single" and aware of the reality that "not all real stories have a happy ending."

Blake agreed, sharing, "I've had those relationships that seemed like they would work on paper, too. And they end up not working at all."

While Ed quickly chimed in to joke that he and Blake had a "secret love affair," fans know that Blake may have been referring to another split. The country star was married to Kaynette Williams from 2003-06, before becoming half of one of country music's highest-profile couples, dating Miranda Lambert for four years before the pair tied the knot in 2011.

Blake and Miranda split in 2015, and Blake went on to find love in an unexpected place. He and Gwen Stefani -- who was also coming off a high-profile divorce from rocker Gavin Rossdale -- met and began dating while coaching alongside one another on The Voice.

The couple got married in July, but that hasn't stopped Blake from teasing that their relationship is merely a promotional stunt for the NBC singing competition.

"Gwen and I, we agreed that if we're going to pull off the ultimate publicity stunt, which is what this relationship is, then we wanted to follow through, man, and go ahead and get married," Blake joked on Late Night With Seth Meyers last month. "Because you know, the next season of The Voice is coming up and we're team players for NBC."

The "God's Country" singer also joked about having Voice host Carson Daly officiate their special day.

"The way he handled those wet T-shirt contests back in the day when he was hosting those spring break specials, we knew he had to be the guy for us," Blake said of Carson, the former host of MTV's Total Request Live.

As the Knockouts wrap up and The Voice heads to the live shows, check out ET's complete roundup of the season 21 team rosters to follow along with your favorites!

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more in the video below.