'The Voice': Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran Talk Married Life and the First Time They Met

Ariana Grande is loving her first season as a coach on The Voice -- especially because her longtime friend, Ed Sheeran, is the season 21 Mega Mentor!

As the Knockouts kicked off on Monday, Ariana welcomed Ed to the show, and the pair adorably caught up about the major milestones they've both celebrated in recent years.

"You're married now!" Ed remarked, congratulating Ari on her private wedding to Dalton Gomez back in May.

"I am!" Ari replied. "You as well"

"Yeah, we had a kid!" Ed said with a smile. The GRAMMY winner and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lyra Antarctica, last fall.

Ed and Ariana first met back in 2012, or, as Ari recalled, "back when I had red hair...He was at my manager's office, just hanging and playing music. He is a brilliant songwriter."

"I've known Ariana for a long, long time," Ed added. "We've worked together on songs in the past, we've jammed. It's gonna be a good first season for her, I think."

The pair was joined in rehearsal by Team Ariana performers Raquel Trinidad and Katie Rae, and while they did commiserate about the tough task ahead for the first-time coach as she makes her final cuts ahead of the live shows, Ed commended Ari for being "like a proud mum" with her team.

As for his own experience with parenthood, Ed and Katie, a stay-at-home mother of a 3-year-old son, connected about missing their little ones.

"This is the longest I've been away from my daughter, and I don't know how on earth people do it," he remarked, encouraging Katie to use the difficult emotions in her performance of Lauren Daigle's "Hold On to Me." The sacrifice you're making now will pay off dividends, just go for it."

"What you're feeling, let that come out and blow the roof off at the end," Ari agreed.

The advice paid off, with Katie wowing the coaches with her heartfelt rendition. However, Raquel's upbeat performance of The Zuton's "Valerie" won the Knockout for Ari, and she picked the Tampa, Florida, native to move on to the live shows.

Luckily, Katie will be moving on as well, thanks to a save from Kelly Clarkson!

"I've wanted Katie Rae since the blinds, y'all," Kelly said. "I feel like I don't have anyone like her on my team."

Last week, a source told ET that Ari has been loving her first season on The Voice so far.

"She has looked up to the coaches for a while and she and Kelly have really formed a strong friendship," the source noted. "Ariana loves that this allows people to see her talents beyond her singing -- she’s a writer and producer, and very knowledgeable about music. [She] is also having fun and loves joking around with the coaches."

As the Knockouts continue, check out ET's complete roundup of the season 21 team rosters to follow along with your favorites.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from Ari's debut season in the video below.