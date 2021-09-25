'The View' Co-Host Ana Navarro Says She Had a 'False Positive' COVID Test While on the Air

Ana Navarro has tested negative for COVID-19.

The View co-host took to Instagram on Saturday to share that she took three COVID-19 tests and that they have all come back negative. Navarro expressed that the results she was given during Friday's episode were a "false positive."

"Obviously what happened yesterday was a false positive, a very public, a very inopportune, a very melodramatic false positive. But fortunately we now tested three times. All three have been negative," she said in the clip, also thanking everyone for their support and well wishes.

On Twitter she also wrote, "Whew! Very thankful to have gotten a third negative PCR test result this afternoon. Headed home to Chacha’s dad."

Navarro and Sunny Hostin had quite the scare during Friday's The View. Both ladies tested positive for the coronavirus while on-air, finding out their results moments before their interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

A producer off-camera told the women that they needed to "step off for a second." After the women exited the stage, Joy Behar said they'd share the reason for the departure "in a couple of minutes." Behar began to introduce Harris, before she was stopped by someone off-camera.

After a commercial break, Behar explained that "since this is going to be a major news story any minute now" both of her co-hosts tested positive.

The vice president ended up doing the interview virtually, and touched on Navarro and Hostin's breakthrough cases COVID-19.

"Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they're fine, but it really does also speak to the fact that they're vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference," Harris said. "Because otherwise, we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse."

