The Tanya Taylor Headband You Need Is Up to 64% Off at the Amazon Summer Sale

The funky pink plaid piece is on sale for just $34, down from $95, as part of the Amazon Summer Sale 2020. But you’ll have to be quick as the best-seller is running out of stock rapidly.

From scrunchies and clips to headbands, throwback hair accessories from the '80s and '90s have been making a comeback in recent months, with celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Lupita Nyong'o, and Alexa Chung jumping on the bandwagon. Even royal Kate Middleton has joined the trend!

This colorful accessory doubles up the throwback style as not only is it a headband, but it’s ruched detailing gives it a scrunchie look. If the heavily discounted Hot Pink Multi option isn’t your thing, Amazon also has metallic blue, as well as a black piece with colorful accents from $35.63. The range is also part of the Vogue x Amazon Fashion initiative to help support A Common Thread and the American fashion industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Amazon Big Style Sale is on now in lieu of Amazon Prime Day, which has been postponed indefinitely.