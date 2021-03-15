'The Talk' Taking Brief Hiatus After Sharon Osbourne's Heated Debate With Co-Hosts Over Piers Morgan Defense

The Talk will be taking a few days off amid an internal CBS review.

ET has learned that The Talk is taking a hiatus for a couple days -- specifically, the upcoming Monday and Tuesday -- while the review of matters from an episode last week continues.

The conversation drew criticism for the way Osbourne was talking to Sheryl Underwood, as her co-stars attempted to explain why Morgan's comment regarding Meghan Markle may have been off-putting to many people.

After a great deal of backlash, Osbourne released a lengthy statement apologizing for her behavior. She also said in an interview on Friday that she felt attacked.

"I blame the network for it,” Osbourne told Variety on Friday. "I was blindsided, totally blindsided by the whole situation. In my 11 years, this was the first time I was not involved with the planning of the segment."

ET has reached out to The Talk and CBS for comment.

Osbourne claimed that minutes before Wednesday's show began, showrunners asked her if she was OK being asked about Morgan.

"I said, ‘Sure, they can ask me whatever.’ But then I get on there, I say my piece and Sheryl turns around straight-faced, looks at me and is reading from a card with questions," she alleged. "I was just so hurt, caught off guard and stunned by what I was being asked and not prepared. I was honestly in shock. I felt like I was in front of a firing squad."

On Friday, prior to Osbourne's new comments, CBS released a statement to ET, saying, "We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review."

