The 'S.WA.T.' Team Takes on a Serious New Case in Fall Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

The S.W.A.T. team faces a grave new challenge in Friday's fall finale.

Titled "Safe House," when an undocumented woman is violently abducted, the team forms an unlikely alliance to try and bring her home alive.

The episode also marks cast member Alex Russell's directorial debut.

“Directing this episode was a dream come true for me. I’m so proud of what we all created together and am very excited to share it with our audience Friday! Roll S.W.A.T.!” Russell exclusively tells ET of stepping behind the camera for the first time.

ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the episode, which shows Street (Russell), Deacon (Jay Harrington) and Commander Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) racing against the clock to bring those responsible to justice.

S.W.A.T. airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. For more, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.