'The Suicide Squad,' 'Matrix 4' and More Warner Bros. Movies Will Also Debut on HBO Max in 2021

Per usual, Wonder Woman is leading the charge. Following the simultaneous release of Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters and on HBO Max this month, Warner Bros. will do the same for its entire 2021 slate.

After that first month, the film will leave HBO Max while continuing to play in theaters "with all customary distribution windows applying to the title."

Here is the full slate of films being released in theaters and on HBO Max:

The Little Things

Judas and the Black Messiah

Tom & Jerry

Godzilla vs. Kong

Mortal Kombat

Those Who Wish Me Dead

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

In the Heights

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Suicide Squad

Reminiscence

Malignant

Dune

The Many Saints of Newark

King Richard

Cry Macho

Matrix 4

"We're living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group," said WarnerMedia Studios CEO Anna Sarnoff. "No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021."

Her statement continues, "With this unique one-year plan, we can support our partners in exhibition with a steady pipeline of world-class films, while also giving moviegoers who may not have access to theaters or aren't quite ready to go back to the movies the chance to see our amazing 2021 films. We see it as a win-win for film lovers and exhibitors, and we’re extremely grateful to our filmmaking partners for working with us on this innovative response to these circumstances."