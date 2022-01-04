'The Real World: New Orleans' Reunites for 'Homecoming' Season 3: Watch the Trailer

After reuniting the casts of New York and Los Angeles, Paramount+ has brought back together the housemates of the original New Orleans season for an all-new installment The Real World Homecoming. That’s right, David “Tokyo” Broom, Melissa Beck, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer and Kelley Wolf have all returned to the Big Easy to find out what happens when people stop being polite and start getting real.

As teased in the tense and dramatic first trailer, things will be just as dramatic, if not more, 22 years later as the cast of season 9, which originally aired in 2000, are forced to live in the same house as they previously did. “Julie has a controversial history with many of us,” Danny is overheard saying, before Melissa adds, “I’m not trying to mess with that lady.”

Clearly this group has a lot of unfinished business to deal with that hasn’t resolved itself in the two decades since they made history on TV by showing Danny’s relationship with a closeted man in the military during the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell era of serving. Despite ending their season as friends, most of the group had a falling out, with controversies following them well beyond their time in New Orleans.

Ahead of The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans’ debut on Wednesday, April 20, the original 23-episode run will be available to stream one week earlier, starting April 13 on Paramount+.