'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 3 Trailer Is Here!

In July, Jen changed her plea in her federal fraud case to guilty after professing her innocence for more than a year, including while filming this new season. She faces up to 30 years in prison. In the sneak peek, she implies her one-time business associate, Stuart Smith (who was also indicted and pleaded guilty), somehow conned her into the ordeal.

“I would not be in this thing at all if it wasn’t for Stuart," she tells Heather and Meredith, who appears to be a surprising ally for her one-time foe. With Mary Cosby and Jennie Nguyen out of the group, it seems some allegiances have shifted. Meredith and Lisa's friendship, for instance, is not in a good place after Lisa's explosive hot mic moment in season 2 -- and made worse by Whitney. She seemingly embellishes a rumor Meredith told her (that Lisa does favors for businesses to get her liquor brand stocked in their establishments), making it about sexual favors.

Watch it all play out here:

While there are only five snowflake-holders, two newbies and one familiar face are joining the crew as "friends of" the show. Angie Harrington, who sparked quite a bit of drama with Lisa last year, is back, alongside Angie Katsanevas and Danna Bui-Negrete, who doesn't seem scared to go up against Jen.

"If I were you I’d be a little nice right now, especially if you want some money on your f**king books," Danna screams at her embattled co-star in one shocking exchange.

The first look also previews cracks forming in Heather and Jen's close bond, plus issues for cousins Whitney and Heather -- including a near-physical altercation! Fans will have to see if that leads to Heather's meme-able black eye, which gets so much screen time in the trailer that it could qualify for a snowflake of its own.

On top of the group dynamics, there's plenty of personal story to explore, too. Lisa deals with her son, Jack's, disinterest in college, as well as growing pains in her marriage to her husband, Jon. Whitney confesses some dark secrets from her childhood, telling the women she was once in an "abusive situation." Heather deals with some family fallout, the news of her memoir, Bad Mormon, widening the rift with her deeply religious family.

Chris Haston / Bravo

Read on for a wife-by-wife breakdown of what to expect from the SLC ladies this season on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, premiering Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Jen Shah

Chris Haston / Bravo

Amid her legal battle, Jen leans on her friends and family for support. When the group's dynamics shift, Jen's new alliances cause issues among the women. Jen and her husband, Sharrieff, downsize their house as they face the uncertainty of their future together.

Meredith Marks

Chris Haston / Bravo

Still dealing with the hurt that came from Lisa's rant about her "f**king everybody" last year, Meredith stands by her new, unexpected support system and is leaving friends-turned-foes in the past. Although tensions in the group are bubbling over, Meredith focuses her energy on causes close to her heart as she hosts a fashion show to raise awareness around mental health.

Lisa Barlow

Chris Haston / Bravo

After her hot-mic moment landed her in hot water, Lisa's relationship with Meredith is changed forever. Despite many of her friendships hanging in the balance, she finds an unexpected ally in the group of women (Whitney?!). As rumors about Lisa fly around Salt Lake, she turns her attention to focus on her husband, her children and her business.

Heather Gay

Chris Haston / Bravo

Heather is working on her upcoming memoir, Bad Mormon, exploring her experience with religion and stepping out of the Church's shadow to form a non-denominational choir. Her bond with Jen is stronger than ever, but cracks begin to form in the foundation of her friendship with one of her longest and closest pals.

Whitney Rose

Chris Haston / Bravo

Whitney's on a spiritual healing journey to work through her past traumas. In the process, she uncovers suppressed memories from her childhood. To reclaim her authority and independence, Whitney is ready to cut all ties with the Mormon church and live her own authentic life. On the outs with old friends, Whitney grows closer to an unlikely Housewife (Lisa?!).

Angie Harrington

Chris Haston /Bravo

Angie has lived in Salt Lake for years with her husband and three sons. After her fallout last year with Lisa, Angie grows closer to Whitney and Heather.

Danna Bui-Negrete

Chris Haston / Bravo

Entrepreneur, real estate agent, wife and mother, Danna (pronounced Dan-uh) goes way back with Heather, but gets tangled in the group's drama as she brings a rumor about Jen to light.

Angie Katsanevas

Chris Haston / Bravo

Jen introduces the ladies to her friend, Angie, a business owner, wife and mother. Ever loyal, she always has her friends' backs, but will speak her mind when they cross her.