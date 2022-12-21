'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 13 Trailer Is Here!

Get your E-ZPass ready, because The Real Housewives of New Jersey is taking fans on the most twisted turnpike ride yet in season 13!

Bravo just released the trailer, which sees the return of OG Teresa Giudice, plus longtime castmembers Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider (officially in a much-rumored "friend of" role), plus two new Housewives: Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. There's also another "friend of," Jennifer Fessler, who joins the crew by way of Margaret.

The teaser kicks off with a sort-of haunting cover of the late Olivia Newton John’s "Magic" playing over a montage of Teresa's wedding to Louie Ruelas, which will get its own special after this season of RHONJ airs. Interspersed with the happy memories from that day in the "love bubble" are dramatic previews of the lead-up to the big event: fighting over family (what else is new?) between Teresa and Melissa, Margaret and Jennifer A. at odds (more than once — and again, what else is new?) and Dolores getting more candid than ever before, as her relationship with her ex-husband, Frank, evolves/devolves as she gets closer to her new boyfriend, Paulie Connell.

More than a minute of (very dramatic) footage plays out before newbie Jennifer F. cuts the tension by demanding alcohol at a party to deal with all “the angry women here.”

Watch the sneak peek here:

The preview then mixes in more humor, as fans gets a first glimpse at some of the group's season 13 shenanigans. Viewers also get a crash course in the new 'Wives; Dolores calls Danielle “very Jersey-licious," while the newcomer describes herself as “over-the-top and extra… until you push me over the edge, then…” She trails off as she slaps her hands together in a slightly threatening manner.

Rachel's trailer spotlight sees Margaret comparing her to a “glamorous Tim Burton character.” Rachel labels herself “a total dictator mom,” energy that seemingly translates to how she operates the group.

“Don’t get me involved!” she shouts at Jennifer A. at one moment in the sneak peek. “Watch your f**king mouth!”

The new season seems to be a lot about Jennifer and her husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Bill Aydin, facing the realities of their marriage after Margaret's bombshell reveal last year: that Bill had an affair years ago. As Margaret tells it, Jennifer's "on a downward spiral" and needs to "deal with her marriage."

"I am done with being a f**king chump for somebody who treats me like s**t," she tells Danielle in one clip, though it's unclear if she's discussing Bill or another woman in their clique. There's plenty of infighting within the group, with hints at feuds between Jackie and Danielle, and Rachel and Teresa.

Andrew Eccles / Bravo

Of course, the much-discussed fallout between Teresa, her brother, Joe Gorga, and Melissa pulls some focus, too, with multiple tense exchanges between those three and Louie making the cut. Things appear to veer into physical territory more than once, as Jennifer A. piles onto the drama and brings cheating rumors about Melissa and a mystery man to light (rumors Melissa and the man have denied). Those comments seemingly inform Teresa's declaration that her brother and sister-in-law aren't happy, which really sets off Melissa.

While viewers will have to stay tuned for all the ins and outs that unfold, Teresa remarks that Melissa got her wish this season: the wedge between her and her brother might be too deep to repair. As for what that means for all involved's future on the show? That's also to be revealed.

"Does anybody wanna watch that anymore, do you want to see Teresa and I make up to break up anymore? Because I don't," Melissa remarked to ET at BravoCon. "I guess we'll have to see where that goes and see what happens. As far as family goes, I think we just need a little time and you know we'll see."

"I'm not that into spinoffs, I'm not gonna lie," she added at the idea of doing a show about just her family. "I feel like everyone who spins off just begs to come back to the mothership, so just leave me on the mothership. Let everyone else spin off. I'll stay right where I am."

Just because it's a big part of the trailer, both Margaret and Jackie promise season 13 isn't all about Tre vs. Melissa.

"All of that real mess, I think, happens later on," Jackie explained. "I wasn't privy to everybody's scenes all season, but from what I saw, it was more later on, so I don't think that it's a whole season of like team A or team B."

"It did not start out team Melissa, team Teresa," Margaret echoed. "That is not what everybody is going to be prepared to watch. I think it starts out as a season of emotion. A lot of family stuff. People trying to heal and mend, and then it goes into some crazy explosion insanity."

Todd Williamson / Bravo via Getty Images

And as for those other storylines, both Dolores and Jennifer A. teased what's to come.

"There's a lot of different stuff going on," Dolores noted. "A lot of different dynamics. You will see a different part of me. I am in a relationship and it is a serious relationship, so you will see a part of that. You will meet some new friends, you will see some beginnings of friendships and some ending of friendships, and I really don't know what is going to come of all of it. I could usually tell. This time I think... it's not predictable. It's just not."

"We have a lot more content," Jennifer proclaimed. "I feel like it's a lot funnier, which is good because it's going to subsidize some of the drama that is going on in our show."

"It's going to be a killer season," she declared. "I mean, definitely for me, better than last year. Much better than last year, so that enough for me makes me happy."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 premieres Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.