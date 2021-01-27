'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 11 Taglines Are Here! (Exclusive)

If you happened to be on Instagram on Tuesday night, you might've seen what looked to be The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 11 taglines pop up briefly -- but only ET can reveal the official opening sequence for Bravo's Garden State gals' new batch of episodes. Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin all return for another go-around, and judging by what they say in these new catchphrases, fans are in for a ride. Read on for the ladies' new lines, then watch the full clip below.