'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Cast Revealed! Get a First Look at Caroline Stanbury Back in Action

No, it's not an April Fool's joke... or a mirage. The Real Housewives of Dubai has officially arrived! Well, the first promo for The Real Housewives of Dubai has anyway.

Bravo's first Housewives offering from overseas (the network does not produce other international cities, like The Real Housewives of Melbourne) promises to pull back the curtain on the powerful and private world of what's known to be the "Billionaire's Playground." Expect to see lunches overlooking a valley of a thousand camels, a wedding unlike anything anyone's seen on reality TV before and lots -- and lots -- of glam. It is the "City of Gold," after all.

Get a first look at the ladies in action in the promo below.

The cast is a mix of old and new friends, setting the scene for shifting dynamics that are sure to shake up this desert set. Read on to learn more about the women of The Real Housewives of Dubai.

Nina Ali is a Lebanon-born, Texas-raised lifestyle content creator who's lived in Dubai for more than a decade, alongside her husband, Munaf. Nina prides herself on being the "real deal," especially as a mom to her three children, and seems to be facing the age-old issue of more money, more problems. Nina and Munaf must decide if penthouses and personal drivers are worth all the sacrifices they made for Munaf's business dealings.

Chanel Ayan is Dubai's first Black supermodel, a glamorous socialite whose style takes center stage in everything she does. A fashion and beauty expert, Chanel runs a successful talent agency and is soon to launch a makeup and skincare line. She balances it all in heels, while raising her son. Viewers will see her confront demons from her past and present, forcing Chanel to realize she can't always hide behind couture.

Caroline Brooks is the Boston-born daughter of Honduran immigrants and a proud first-generation American. The Afro-Latina stunner has an appetite for business, earning the nickname Caroline DXB, the acronym for the city. She's well-known in the Dubai real estate scene, but plans to expand her entrepreneurial endeavors by opening an inclusive spa. Self-made and hyper-driven, Caroline doesn't shy away from using her connections (and even some of her ex-husband's connections) to make her dreams a reality and cement her son's future.

Sara Al Madani was born and raised in the United Arab Emirates, giving her a unique perspective on the social scene of Dubai -- and the challenge of balancing the modern and traditional worlds of the region. She started her first business at 15, before becoming a public speaker and inspiration to young women in the UAE. The only thing she seemingly hasn't succeeded in is love. The twice-divorced mom of one is making it her mission to find "the one."

Jamaican native Lesa Milan built her dream life in Dubai, creating a successful fashion business -- a luxury maternity line called Mina Roe -- and a family. The mother of three is fiercely loyal and always puts her family first. But what happens when fashion and family start competing for Lesa's attention? The former Miss Jamaica will have to face her fears to find out if she really can have it all, all at once.

Caroline Stanbury's life has done a 180 since viewers last saw her on Ladies of London in 2017. After moving to Dubai at the end of LoL's run, Caroline divorced her husband, Cem Habib, and launched the popular relationship podcast Divorced Not Dead. Now, the mom of three is remarried to former Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Carallo and living her best life. But, it's not all marital bliss, as Caroline comes to realize marrying someone much younger comes with its own set of challenges.

The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres with a super-sized episode on Wednesday, June 1, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.