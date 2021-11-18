'The Morning Show' Sneak Peek: Jennifer Aniston Reels From COVID in the Season 2 Finale

The Morning Show season 2 finale, aptly titled “Fever,” is here. And ahead of its debut on Apple TV+, ET has an exclusive sneak peek of an emotional scene between Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Chip Black (Mark Duplass) as the UBA anchor suffers from COVID-19. The positive diagnosis was revealed in the final moments of the penultimate episode, which saw Alex’s secret trip to Italy to visit Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) before he died exposed to the press.

Now, a visibly-ill Alex is isolated at home, when the two reconnect by phone after their initial fallout, which occurred when she first returned home to the United States.

“Alex, I heard,” he says.

“I’m dying,” Alex responds.

“You’re not gonna die,” Chip reassures her.

“You don’t know this,” Alex says, before becoming emotional. “I don’t want to be alone.”

“OK, well let’s just keep talking,” Chip suggests.

“I should be sleeping, but I can’t,” Alex says. “And I can’t talk, cause talking is too hard.”

“Then we don’t have to,” Chip says, before instructing her to set up her iPhone for FaceTime. “Put your phone on your pillow right next to you and we can just leave it open.”

“Really?” Alex asks.

“Really,” Chip says before calling her.

‘Oh, I see. Oh, god,” Alex says, as she answers Chip’s FaceTime. “Hi.”

“Hi!” Chip says.

Ahead of season 2’s premiere, Aniston spoke to ET about reworking the show to incorporate the coronavirus pandemic after they were forced to take an unexpected hiatus just weeks into production. The subsequent lockdown allowed the creative team to reevaluate the direction of the new episodes.

“We realized we had to go back to the drawing board and figure out how we would incorporate this into the show. And also figure out how to delicately weave it through because we didn’t know where we would be when the show aired,” Aniston said.

While the growing pandemic has largely been in the background of the series, especially after co-host Daniel Henderson (Desean Terry) briefly reported on the virus from China before having to evacuate and Mitch was forced to quarantine in Italy, the finale is tackling things head-on. And Aniston’s character, of all people, is the one seen experiencing the horrifying effects onscreen.

“There’s a lot that happens in the last three episodes,” Reese Witherspoon teased at the time, referring to the events that have taken place since Mitch’ death, with Aniston quipping, “Yes, there’s a lot.”

New episodes of The Morning Show season 2 debut every Friday. Want to watch more? Both seasons are now streaming on Apple TV+. (We may receive an affiliate commission if you subscribe to a service through our links.)