'The Masked Singer': The Yeti Gets Frozen Out in Week 10 Semifinals -- See Who Was Under the Furry Mask!

The Masked Singer returned for the season 5 semifinals on Wednesday, and after some fun performances from the remaining contestants, fans had to bid farewell to The Yeti!

During Wednesday's show, fans got to see performances from all four of the costumed celebs still in the competition -- The Piglet, The Black Swan, The Chameleon and The Yeti -- as they duked it out for a shot in the grand finale and a chance to stay in the race for the Golden Mask trophy.

Despite a life-affirming cover of "Celebration" by Kool & the Gang -- which showed off the true range of The Yeti's ability to slay songs from any genre, the giant, furry cryptid crooner still somehow came up short when it came to audience votes.

After the show's panel of celebrity "detectives" -- Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, as well as guest panelist Darius Rucker -- made their final guesses, it was time for The Yeti to unmask.

As it turns out, Thicke was spot-on with his guess that The Yeti was singer and former B2K frontman Omarion!

The 36-year-old artist opened up to ET on Wednesday about his time on The Masked Singer, and what he tried to accomplish with his moving and powerful performances.

"I've been performing for so long, I actually forgot what it felt like to be felt rather than just be seen," Omarion shared, explaining why he felt freedom through the anonymity of his Yeti costume. "As an artist, you're always focusing on what you look like... but putting this mask on every night, it was something more. And I'm so happy that, as a performer, I got to experience being felt. I really loved that aspect of the show."

Throughout his time in the competition, The Yeti performed songs from perhaps the widest variety of genres of any contestant this season. He belted out a heartbreaking cover of Justin Bieber's "Lonely," a beautifully ethereal rendition of Rascal Flatts' "Bless the Broken Road" and his energetic delivery of "Celebration," among others.

"It was my intention to hide myself as much as I could.... I definitely wanted to show my range as a performer and show off some of the music that I particularly like that maybe [fans] don't know," he explained. "I definitely picked songs that were congruent with [The Yeti's] story arc... and I felt like a lot of my song choices were in that space of emotions."

With what would turn out to be his final performance, Omarion said he chose "Celebration," specifically to bring joy to those watching.

"It was about coming on to give a good time. With everybody being in the pandemic, I really tired to make sure I gave off that good energy," he shared.

Ultimately, the artist said he looked at The Masked Singer as an opportunity to break down barriers and forge connections.

"Performing is not just performing, it's not just dance movement and songs are not just songs," he shared. "It's the intention that we put behind it that really allows us to have a human connection that steps outside the barrier of culture and skin color. And as a performer, that's always been my intention."

Apart from The Yeti's super-fun rendition of the classic 1980 hit, Wednesday's semifinals featured nothing but captivating numbers from all of the remaining contestants.

The Black Swan stunned with a cabaret-influenced performance of "Tequila" by Dan + Shay, which saw her singing on a smoke-covered stage surrounded by backup dancers dressed like lampshades. Meanwhile, The Chameleon got everyone on their feet with a rendition of "Oh Boy" by Cam'ron, featuring Juelz Santana.

The Piglet closed out the performances with a powerful and touching cover of "Bruises" by Lewis Capaldi. The song left Scherzinger in tears, and she called the number "perfecting," adding that it was Piglet's "strongest vocal performance by far."

One of the biggest surprises of the night came when everyone's least favorite rooster, Cluedle-Doo, hit the stage. This time, however, he wasn't there to mess with the panel or reveal clues about the contestants. Instead, he was there to sing!

Cluedle-Doo shocked everyone when he came out to deliver a performance of "Return of the Mack" by Mark Morrison that left everyone baffled.

Before revealing himself, the panel gave it their best guess to his secret identity and the guesses varied wildly, with Thicke and Scherzinger predicting it was Jamie Foxx, to Jeong and Rucker agreeing on the very unlikely guess that it was Kevin James. McCarthy, meanwhile, felt the singing voice could belong to Akon.

Cluedle-Doo then unmasked, revealing himself to be none other than Donnie Wahlberg -- much to the shock and embarrassment of McCarthy, his wife.

When she asked how he managed to keep it a secret, Wahlberg joked, "I've been sneaking in and out."

Now, it all comes down to the Top 3, who will face off in the grand finale next week. The Piglet, The Black Swan and The Chameleon all have one last chance to wow the audience and earn the Golden Mask.

If you're trying to crack the mystery of the costumed contestants like the rest of America, check out our running list of spoilers, hints and best guesses, where we break down all the clue packages and make wild (surprisingly accurate) predictions about the singers' secret identities.

Check out the video below to hear more about the wild and unexpected unmaskings that have already rocked the fifth season of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer season finale airs Wednesday, May 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. For more on this exciting season, check out the video below!

Meanwhile, Omarion has collaborated with celebrated artists Lalah Hathaway and Kierra Sheard to create the song "We Will Never Forget" -- the title track for the upcoming CNN documentary Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street, which details the events of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.

Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street, and the music video for "We Will Never Forget, premiere May 31.