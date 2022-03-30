'The Masked Singer': The Lemur Reveals Her Biggest Regret After Getting Unmasked (Exclusive)

*Caution: Spoilers Ahead!

A whole new slate of contestants were introduced on Wednesday's The Masked Singer, and after all five costumed characters delivered their debut performances, fans had to bid farewell to one of them.

Despite her best efforts to wow the crowd with a performance of Carole King's "I Feel the Earth Move," it was The Lemur who ended up getting the least number of votes and therefore had to unmask.

When the moment of truth finally came, The Lemur unmasked and revealed herself to be none other than legendary supermodel and actress Christie Brinkley!

Brinkley opened up to ET on Wednesday, and reflected on her time on the show, explaining how much she loved the experience, but was unhappy about her debut performance.

"I was so disappointed. I felt like, when I was doing my performance, it wasn't coming together the way I hoped," Brinkley shared.

According to the Parks and Recreation actress, she had originally been given a choice of two costumes -- either The Lemur, or a different character that she said was "a little more of a glamorous, fierce kind of outfit."

"I right away gravitated towards The Lemur," she shared. "It was fun and funny, and totally different. The other one could be kind of model-y and fashion-y."

However, it was this choice that seemingly proved to be her biggest challenge. The Lemur outfit -- especially the tail -- was particularly hard to actually perform in.

"Lemur had that really long tail, and while it looks really feathery and fluffy, it was really heavy!" Brinkley, 68, shared. "The first thing that I had to do was put the tail on. I had like a strap across my collarbone. Another strap across where the bra strap goes, then I had another strap across my waist, another strap across my hips, and all of that to sort of hold the tail in place. Because when I would swing to one side, it felt like it was going to pull me completely over!"

"After having just fallen on Dancing With the Stars, I was really afraid of falling again," Brinkley added, referring to her accident during Season 28 of DWTS when she broke her arm during rehearsals just four days before the season premiere, and was replaced on the show by her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

"Then, the other thing this tail did was when I had the head on and I swung my tail to the beat of the music, the head would twist or turn, and I couldn't see through the parts that were designed for me to look through," she explained. "So my eyes were completely covered and I couldn't see!"

"I was gonna strut down that runway, I was going to sashay my tail, I was going to do all these things," she said. "Instead, I was walking like a 105-year-old woman down the runway."

Before unmasking, the show's panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy -- made their final guesses. In a truly surprising twist, Jeong -- who is infamous for his outlandish guesses -- actually put the clues together and correctly predicted that it was Brinkley under the mask!

"I kind of thought that if anyone was going to guess me it was going to be Jenny, because I've been on her radio show a few times," Brinkley shared. "But I actually was so flattered by the names they were guessing out there."

Some of the guesses included Jennifer Aniston and Goldie Hawn, among other A-list celebs. "So I was really, really pleased with the company that they were throwing around out there," she shared.

For Brinkley, one of the biggest disappointments comes from not getting a chance to perform some of the songs she'd planned to deliver in future episodes.

"I was really excited. I learned 'The Girl From Ipanema' in Portuguese, to hopefully really confuse everybody," Brinkley teased. "They also put together a really nice production for 'Dream a Little Dream.' It would have been really sweet."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

