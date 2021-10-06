'The Masked Singer': The Cupcake Crumbles in Week 5 -- See the Music Legend Inside the Colorful Costume!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!

The Masked Singer returned for the sixth week of season 6 competition on Wednesday, and after five fun performances from Group B, fans had to bid farewell to another costumed contestant.

On Wednesday, The Queen of Hearts, The Mallard, The Cupcake, Banana Split and the new wild card contestant The Caterpillar, all took to the stage to give it their best shot. However, it was The Cupcake who ended up getting bitten!

After all the show's panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy -- made their final guesses, it was only Scherzinger who managed to pull off a surprise with a correct guess!

After the chants of "take it off" concluded, The Cupcake turned out to be none other than music legend Ruth Pointer of the legendary Pointer Sisters!

ET spoke with the celebrated songstress on Wednesday, and she opened up about her experience on the show, and why she felt that Scherzinger managed to guess her identity.

"I loved the people they thought I was," Pointer said. "It was fun listening to all the guesses. I was dying inside the costume."

"I wasn't surprised that Nicole pulled it off because I think her relating to being in a girl group herself... I wasn't really surprised," she added.

The elimination came after Cupcake belted out a stellar cover of Bruno Mars' "Finesse" that got the audience on their feet and dancing!

"It was an experience I won't forget, I'll tell you that!" Pointer shared of her time on the show. "It was new, and different, and I think everyone should try singing with a box on their head!"

As for the rest of the stellar performances, the two-contestant team Banana Split opened the show. and wowed once again with a rendition of Michael Buble's "Cry Me a River."

The Queen of Hearts delivered a cover of Edith Piaf's "La Vie En Rose," that Thicke said was one of the best vocal performances in the show's history.

The Mallard -- who convinced everyone he was a country star when he took the stage the first time -- threw the panel for a loop with a fantastic cover of Flo Rida's "My House."

Finally, the newcomer to the contest, The Caterpillar, brought tears to the panel's eyes with an unexpectedly touching performance of Beyonce's "If I Were A Boy."

See what characters are introduced and what stars get unmasked as The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

