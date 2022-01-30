'The Masked Singer' Season 7 Trailer Reveals 1st Look at 'Cuddly' New Characters!

The Masked Singer is returning for a whole new season of musical madness and wonderfully wacky weirdness!

Fox dropped the first-look trailer for the show's upcoming seventh season on Sunday, with a promo that was seemingly jam-packed with potential clues, and some costume reveals.

The ad began with a voice over explaining that "there's a call going out to celebrities far and wide. A signal to come together for the most epic competition of all time," and then showing the Masked Singer logo shining in the sky like Batman's Bat-signal.

From the brief trailer, it's hinted that this season's slate of secret celebs could include a poker player, a country music songstress, a football player, some sort of jet-setting millionaire and what appears to be a wealthy socialite. However, it's unclear just how genuine these clues actually are.

The costumes, on the other hand, appear to be genuine, and this promo reveals six of the characters fans can expect to see hit the stage. While not directly identified, they appear to include a Frog Prince, a Firefly, a Gladiator (with a ram's horn helmet), a Troll (or Cyclops), a Space Beaver and a Lemur.

The trailer also revealed that this season will feature the contestants divided into three different groups -- instead of two groups, like last season. The groups include The Good (which apparently includes the Firefly and the Frog Prince), The Bad (including the Gladiator/Warrior and the Troll/Cyclops), and The Cuddly (including the Space Beaver and The Lemur).

Fox has also stated that host Nick Cannon, and the show's panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy -- will all be returning.

Season 7 of The Masked Singer kicks off March 9 on Fox.

Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" over the past five seasons of the show!