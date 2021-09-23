'The Masked Singer' Season 6: Spoilers, Clues & Our Best Guesses at the Stars' Secret Identities

Get out your magnifying glasses, flip open your notebooks and bring up a new Google tab, detectives, because The Masked Singer season 6 is about to kick off! A whole new slew of secret stars and clandestine contestants are hitting the stage this season, and it means an opportunity to dive into the mysteries of Fox's hit competition series.

While the music and performances make the show great, it's the wild guessing game at the core of the show that make it such an obsession for the super fans! We're here to break down all the fresh new hints, dish on the fun spoilers and collect all the clues about the hidden celebs' secret identities.

From hints buried deep in the show's various clue packages throughout the season, to some of the internet's best guesses and aggregated deductions, we're compiling a comprehensive breakdown of every piece of evidence to try and crack the case of who's under each elaborate mask.

We're also here to keep track of everyone who's been unmasked, just like we did for season 1, for season 2, for season 3 (where we nailed nearly every prediction), for season 4 and for the surprisingly challenging season 5! And, as more stars are unmasked over the course of the season, ET will update this master list with new clues and theories about the celebrity inside each costume. For now, here's a look at what we know thus far about each season 5 character.



MOTHER NATURE

Michael Becker / FOX

The Clues:

From Ep. 1 --

1. Says, "I'm excited to be Mother Nature, because I've done it all. As seasons changed, so did I."

2. Says, "But there's one thing I've never had the chance to do: be a mom."

3. She holds up a giant penny with the year 1972 on it.

4. Says, "It took me a while to come to terms with it until I realized, the family that I already have."

5. We see a framed photo of Wayne Brady as she's talking about her "family."

6. Says, "Even though I'm not a mother, I'm very protective of the ones I love."

7. Says, "Tonight, I'm going to blossom, because darling, life is good."



The Internets Most Popular Guesses: Niecy Nash, Vivica A. Fox

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess Based on the Costume: Shailene Woodley

Our Best Guess: Okay, so after the first episode, we are sure of one thing: It's not Shailene Woodley. With all the foxes on stage during her performance, the internet's Vivica A. Fox guess seems to be a strong possibility, but it's hard to tell. Also, Wayne Brady was in the clue package, and he won the second season of Masked Singer as The Fox! Although since she got the boot at the end of the premiere, we'll know soon enough.



THE BULL

Michael Becker / FOX

The Clues:

From Ep. 1 --

1. Says, "I grew up in a small, small town that was surrounded by cows. Most people in the town didn't really go anywhere, but I've always had bigger dreams! So, I left and traveled around the entire world looking for my destiny."

2. Says he wants to be the "greatest of all time."

3. The Bull has an old-timey map with the city of "Cooperstown" highlighted -- the home of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

4. Says, "The doors I knocked on simply didn't open. I heard 'No' again and again and again. I didn't give up and eventually Hollywood, and even Forbes, took notice."

5. The Bull rows through a nebulous surreal realm of colors and see The Astronaut floating in the sky.

6. He walks up onto a beach where a stuffed animal lion is sitting on a rock.

7. Says, "There's so much left for me to prove, and I want to do that here."

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: Todrick Hall, Bernie Williams, Kel Mitchell.

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess Based on the Costume: Aaron Rodgers

Our Best Guess:



THE PUFFER FISH

Michael Becker / FOX

The Clues:

-- From Ep. 1

1. Says, "I'm excited about becoming The Pufferfish, because I know a thing or two about defending myself."

2. We see her get sucked up into a beam of light and onto an alien space ship.

3. We see a mirrored disco ball hanging from the ceiling of the spaceship.

4. Says, "For most of my life, I mean I wanted to blend in but I just couldn't. I was that weird kid in science class who messed up all the experiments."

5. We see two glass lab flasks on a weighing scale. Then she puts something in another beaker and a volcano blows up outside the space ship window.

6. Says, "And don't get me started about singing! I mean, my voice was always different, and not necessarily in a good way."

7. We see someone holding up a boomerang.

8. We see a guitar with the word "Guitarra" written across it in black letters.

9. Says, "I was ridiculed a lot, so I had to learn to stand up for myself. I think that's what made me so successful."

10. We see her playing an electric guitar on stage in the ship.

11. Says, "Tonight, I'm hoping to stand out like I've done my whole life."

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: Toni Braxton, Ariana Grande, Drew Barrymore

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess Based on the Costume: Addison Rae

Our Best Guess: Well, it could be a TikTok star, like Robin guessed during the premiere, but there's nothing conclusive. The Toni Braxton guess that Twitter is obsessed with holds water -- the mirror ball in the space ship gives real Dancing With the Stars vibes, and she competed on DWTS.



THE SKUNK

Michael Becker / FOX

The Clues:

-- From Ep.1:

1. Says, "I chose to be the skunk because I relate to the duality. The yin and yang of it all."

2. We see her looking at a model train that rolls by, and then she's seen in a train car.

3. Says, "While life's not always black and white, there are always certainly two sides to every story. And I'm here to tell mine."

4. On the train car, we see people reading newspaper with the main headline "Has the Golden Ear Winner Lost Her Mind?" and a photo of Jenny.

5. She's carrying a large pink purse/bag with golden adornments.

6. Says, "Over the years, I've seen it all, honey." This likely indicates she's been in the business for a while.

7 Her train ticket lists her departure location as "Seoul, South Korea," and her destination as "The Masked Singer."

8. Says, "There might be misconceptions that I'm quick to get into a fight, but honey that couldn't be further from the truth. I've learned you don't always have to react when provoked."

- We see a decorative vase with the letter "D." Robin suggests this means D-vase, or "Divas."

- In the entire clue package, two Men in Black keep trying to steal her bag and attack her, and she fights them off like a movie spy.

- Says, "I took a break for a minute to focus on family, but I'm ready to get back out there and make it do what it do, boo."

- She sprays the attackers in the face with a can labeled "Hater Spray."

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: Faith Evans

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess Based on the Costume: Janelle Monae

Our Best Guess: Faith Evans is actually a great guess. Robin thinks it off the bat, plus she gives some clues about people thinking she's always "quick to get into a fight," and Evans has had a few high-profile run-ins with the law for that very reason. As for the South Korea clue, it could be a reference to BTS having recently covered her song "I'll Be Missing You."



THE OCTOPUS -- **REVEALED!!

Michael Becker / FOX

The Clue Package:

From Ep. 1 --

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: Eliminated 1st Episode

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess Based on the Costume: Adam Driver

Our Best Guess: N/A

And the Star Is...

... NBA superstar Dwight Howard!

THE BABY

Michael Becker / FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess Based on the Costume: Danny DeVito

Our Best Guess: N/A



BANANA SPLIT

Michael Becker / FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess Based on the Costume: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Our Best Guess: N/A



THE BEACH BALL

Michael Becker / FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess Based on the Costume: Some Muppet or something unguessable like that.

Our Best Guess: N/A



THE CUPCAKE

Michael Becker / FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess Based on the Costume: Jeannie Mai

Our Best Guess: N/A



THE HAMSTER

Michael Becker / FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess Based on the Costume: Jack Black

Our Best Guess: N/A



THE MALLARD

Michael Becker / FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess Based on the Costume: James Van Der Beek

Our Best Guess: N/A



THE JESTER

Michael Becker / FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess Based on the Costume: Gary Busey

Our Best Guess: N/A



THE DALMATIAN

Michael Becker / FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess Based on the Costume: One of the Property Brothers

Our Best Guess: N/A



THE PEPPER

Michael Becker / FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess Based on the Costume: Alicia Silverstone

Our Best Guess: N/A



QUEEN OF HEARTS

Michael Becker / FOX

The Clues: N/A

The Internets Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess Based on the Costume: Diana Ross

Our Best Guess: N/A