'The Masked Singer' Reveals New Season 7 Costume: The Armadillo (Exclusive)

Get ready for a brand new season of The Masked Singer!

Before the show kicks off its seventh season next week, ET is exclusively debuting an ornate new costume that will be competing in the hotly anticipated celebrity singing competition: The Armadillo!

This season is changing things up yet again when it comes to it's competition format. The show is dropping the Wild Card contestants and instead will feature all 15 singing stars divided up into three groups, known as The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly.

Here's your first look at The Good's Armadillo below.

Fox

The new character might have Friends fans recalling when Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) dressed up as an armadillo to teach his son, Ben (Cole Sprouse), about Hanukkah.

NBCU Photo Bank

According to the character images and video packages released thus far in the weeks leading up the the launch of season 7, Armadillo will be joining the Scottish Terrier -- known as McTerrier -- as well as The Frog Prince and The Firefly.

Meanwhile, rival The Bad will include Queen Cobra, They Cyclops and Ram -- as well as two other costumed characters not yet revealed. As for the team known as The Cuddly, there's Thingamabob, Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth and Lemur.

Masked Singer panelists Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger are all returning for the new season, along with host Nick Cannon, and they will all be trying their best to uncover the singers' secret identities before they are unmasked.

Season 7 of The Masked Singer kicks off March 9 on Fox.

