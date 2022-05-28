The Masked Singer is going on tour!
The hit Fox show will be hitting the road in 2022 with a 50-city North American tour called The Masked Singer National Tour, Right Angle Entertainment and Outback Presents announced on Monday. The live shows will kick off in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 28, and dazzle audiences in several other cities, including Chicago, Austin, Los Angeles and more.
The tour will include viewers' favorite characters, as well as surprise celebrity guests (to be announced at a later date). One local celebrity at every show will perform in a top-secret disguise. And just like the show, with clues provided, the audience will guess who the star is before they are unmasked at the end of the night.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 3 at TheMaskedSingerTour.com.
Check out the 2022 tour schedule (subject to change) below:
Saturday, May 28, 2022 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre
Sunday, May 29, 2022 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theatre
Tuesday, May 31, 2022 Evansville, IN Aiken Theatre
Wednesday, June 1, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Clowes Memorial Hall
Friday, June 3, 2022 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Saturday, June 4, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater
Sunday, June 5, 2022 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre
Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre
Thursday, June 9, 2022 Akron, OH E.J. Thomas Hall
Friday, June 10, 2022 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
Saturday, June 11, 2022 Rama, ON Canada Casino Rama Entertainment Centre*
Monday, June 13, 2022 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre
Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Hershey, PA Hershey Theater
Thursday, June 16, 2022 Mashantucket, CT Premier Theater at Foxwoods
Friday, June 17, 2022 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Showroom
Saturday, June 18, 2022 Newark, NJ Prudential Hall at NJPAC
Sunday, June 19, 2022 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre
Tuesday, June 21, 2022 Tysons, VA Capital One Hall
Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Baltimore, MD The Lyric
Thursday, June 23, 2022 Richmond, VA Dominion Energy Center
Friday, June 24, 2022 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium
Saturday, June 25, 2022 North Charleston, SC North Charleston PAC
Sunday, June 26, 2022 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Tampa, FL Morsani Hall - The Straz Center
Thursday, June 30, 2022 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Broward Center For The Performing Arts
Friday, July 1, 2022 Jacksonville, FL Times-Union Center for The Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Saturday, July 2, 2022 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Arena
Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Greensboro, NC Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Wednesday, July 6, 2022 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
Thursday, July 7, 2022 Huntsville, AL Propst Arena at the Braun Von Center
Friday, July 8, 2022 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre
Saturday, July 9, 2022 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
Sunday, July 10, 2022 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theatre
Tuesday, July 12, 2022 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall
Thursday, July 14, 2022 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Friday, July 15, 2022 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Praire
Saturday, July 16, 2022 Midland, TX Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
Monday, July 18, 2022 Denver, CO Ellie Caulkins Opera House
Tuesday, July 19, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Hall at Eccles Theater
Thursday, July 21, 2022 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts
Friday, July 22, 2022 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Saturday, July 23, 2022 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
Sunday, July 24, 2022 Boise, ID Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
Tuesday, July 26, 2022 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic Auditorium
Thursday, July 28, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre
Friday, July 29, 2022 Reno, NV The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
Saturday, July 30, 2022 Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center
*Note: Tickets for the June 11 show at Casino Rama will be on sale at a later date.
