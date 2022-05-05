'The Kardashians': Kourtney's Daughter Penelope Cries After Learning of Mom's Engagement to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter didn't take the news of her mother's engagement well. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Travis Barker popped the question to the reality star, and surprised her with a gathering of her loved ones following their engagement.

Noticeably absent from the event were Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, the three kids Kourtney shares with her ex, Scott Disick. However, Travis' kids -- Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18 -- were on hand for the festivities.

"For us to have to lie to Scott and get them here under false pretenses would’ve been really hard for all of us, so this is the right thing to do," Kris Jenner told the group when the kids' lack of attendance was questioned.

Kourtney, however, was upset that her kids weren't there, telling the cameras, "I do wish that my kids were here. I think it would’ve made them feel more included in the decision kind of, like part of the surprise. I know that my mom made that decision, and it probably wasn’t her best."

In their absence, Kourtney tried to get in touch with each of her kids, starting with a FaceTime call to her only daughter, who cried upon hearing the news.

"Penelope took it hard," Kourtney said in a confessional. "I think it’s a big change for her. Even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means. Is that taking me away? I think she just doesn’t know what it means."

Reign, meanwhile, declared the news "not exciting." As for Mason, Kourtney was initially unable to get in touch with her eldest child. After the discussions with her kids, Kourtney lamented about Penelope's response to the news while speaking to her sisters.

"I think they think they’re losing their dad," Khloe Kardashian theorized. "I don’t think they think they’re losing their mom. They think their dad is gone and you’re replacing him. When you’re a kid, you think you have to pick one. [Penelope's] reaction is understandably OK, but there’s nothing wrong with Travis."

Khloe then tried to put things in perspective for Kourtney, by speaking about how she and their siblings felt after Kris married Caitlyn Jenner following her divorce from their father, Robert Kardashian.

"It’s the same way how you felt about [Caitlyn]," Kourtney said. "There was nothing wrong with [Caitlyn]."

"Once my dad was accepting of [Caitlyn], it felt like I could take a deep breath and be friendly with [Caitlyn] and get along with [her] and not feel bad," Kourtney told her sisters, before adding in a confessional, "I think that it’s really important for Scott to be accepting of our relationship so that the kids can feel good."

After the party, Khloe went to visit Scott and hear how his and Kourtney's kids were handling everything.

"They were upset. They didn’t understand why they were watching TikToks of his kids there and they weren’t there," he admitted. "... Me personally, if I got engaged 50 minutes away, I’d say, 'Someone get in the car and drive the kids here.' [Penelope] would’ve been ecstatic. We’re acting like the place is 10 hours away."

As for how Scott was feeling, he told Khloe, "They can have their life. I just don’t want to be pushed out of family affairs that include the kids and things that we normally would do. I just don’t want to lose the dynamic of having of all of you guys."

Khloe left Scott's place and filled Kourtney in on their conversation, encouraging her sister to talk things over with her ex.

"I’m sensitive to Scott and his feelings," Kourtney said in a confessional. "Someday we’ll all be able to get along. We have to. The kids feel it. That’s the most important thing."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Hulu every Thursday.