'The Kardashians': Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Flew Coach to be at Her 'Saturday Night Live' Taping

Now that the Kardashians are back and better than ever, the family isn't shying away from the drama or the awkward moments. In the second episode of the new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian is still preparing for her Saturday Night Live debut, while remaining chummy with her ex, Kanye West.

Kourtney Kardashian is addressing the behavior of her ex, Scott Disick, while also trying out IVF with her current love, Travis Barker. And little does she know that there's a very romantic proposal on the horizon.

Here were the biggest moments from Thursday's episode.

Kanye Was Almost Much More Involved in Kim's SNL Debut

Kim reveals that comedian Sarah Silverman suggested that her rapper ex be present in the audience in an obvious disguise and as she answered questions from the audience, he would have asked, "So, do you believe in second chances in marriage?" To which Kim was to respond, "No!"

Kim later says that Kanye "literally took a coach, commercial flight, sat in the seat next to the bathroom," to come to New York for the taping.

Kanye Had a Plan for Kim's Fashion and Style

Despite no longer being together romantically, Kim tells her sisters that Kanye still wanted to be very involved in her style journey.

"He says he wants to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist," Kim says of her ex.

"Well, I think he should still do maybe a little music, a little Adidas designing, and then he can do that on the side," Khloe quips.

Kourtney Confronted Scott Disick About DMing Her Ex Younes Bendjima

Though Kourtney didn't speak publicly about Scott's alleged direct messages to her other ex, Younes Bendjima, in the summer of 2021, she shares on the show that she confronted the father of her three children about the exchange. In the DMs, Scott disparaged Kourtney's PDA with Travis while she was vacationing in Italy.

Kourtney says that Scott texted her and apologized after the incident.

"I was like, 'That's not really the vibe. Don't go DMing my ex-boyfriend,'" she says.

Kourtney adds that Scott asked to apologize to Travis at the time, noting, "I wrote him, 'This is despicable.'"

Kourtney and Travis Are Looking to Move in Together

Despite living a block away from one another, the couple considers a move to blend their families together.

"We're so in love with our homes and where we live that it's gonna be really hard to find something to beat that," Kourtney admits as they tour a Bel-Air estate.

Kourtney and Travis Have No Shame When It Comes to Their PDA Game

While Kourtney's family pokes fun at the couple's PDA, they don't seem bothered one bit.

"Kissing and hugging is not a bad thing," Kourtney says. "I'm actually grateful that my kids can see a loving, affectionate relationship because they haven't seen that their whole lives."

"I just think people have trouble understanding how two people can be so in love and affectionate because they're f**king miserable," Travis adds.

Kourtney and Travis Want a Baby, But IVF Is a Challenge

Though Kourtney and Travis are ready to expand their blended family, the process hasn't been as smooth as Kourtney anticipated.

"Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF. It hasn't been the most amazing experience," Kourtney explains.

She tells her mom, Kris Jenner, "The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause, literally into menopause," later adding that the medication has "put me into depression."

"I think because I'm so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it's having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us," Kourtney later explains.

Kris Had a Miscarriage Before Getting Pregnant With Kendall

While talking with Kourtney about her IVF struggles, Kris reveals she too suffered from pregnancy struggles back in the day.

"I got pregnant in 1994 and my body entirely shut down," she shares. "It stopped making anything. I was moody and depressed. I was bloated, didn't feel well."

Kris went on to welcome Kendall Jenner in 1995 and Kylie Jenner in 1997.

Travis' Proposal to Kourtney Took Place on a Special Date

Travis calls Kris and Khloe to share with them his plan for proposing to Kourtney.

"The 17th is the first day we ever hung out. Like I told your mom, I've been madly in love with Kourtney forever and I believe she's my soulmate and I would like to propose to her on the date that I was first with her," Travis tells Khloe on the phone.

Kim Cut a Joke About Khloe and Tristan From Her SNL Monologue

In one scene, Kim is running some monologue material by comedian and pal Amy Schumer ahead of her hosting debut. One of the jokes is, "Oh, Khloe, you have the biggest heart. It's so big it has room for Tristan [Thompson] and all of his side pieces."

New episodes of The Kardashians first season are now streaming on Hulu.