‘The Hills’ Reboot Is Coming to MTV With a Whole New Cast

MTV is bringing fans back to The Hills. The Paramount Network has given the green light to a planned reboot of the once-megahit reality series, this time featuring a whole new cast, ET has learned.

The series, with the working title of The Hills: Next Gen, will see a whole new, diverse group of young men and women who are coming into adulthood in the fast-paced world of Los Angeles, and the hills of Malibu specifically.

This reboot will be completely different -- except in name -- from the recent revival/sequel series, The Hills: New Beginnings, which returned to follow the lives of many members of the original cast, and where they are now, years after The Hills came to a divisive conclusion.

The Hills itself is actually a spin-off of the reality series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which ran for three seasons. The Hills proved to be significantly more popular than its predecessor, running for six seasons -- not including the two seasons of New Beginnings.

The Hills also made famous many of the stars in its original cast in a way reality shows hadn't accomplished at that time, thrusting Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Kristin Cavallari, Whitney Port and Brody Jenner, among others, into the public spotlight that followed beyond the conclusion of the series.

This is the latest in a series of revamped shows to find new life at MTV, after the channel previously brought back new iterations of MTV Cribs, The Real Life and Jersey Shore.

No projected air date has yet been announced.